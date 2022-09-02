Neve Campbell To Star In New Series “Avalon” – What's On Disney Plus

Ads

20th Television and A+E Studios are developing a new drama series called “Avalon”, which is based on Michael Connelly’s short story. The series is being created by David E. Kelley, who has also created “Big Sky” and “Big Little Lies”.

ABC has given “Avalon” a straight-to-series order and it takes place in the city of Avalon on Catalina Island, where L.A. Sheriff’s Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy heads up a small office. Catalina has a local population that serves more than 1 million tourists a year, and each day when the ferries arrive, hundreds of potential new stories enter the island. Detective Searcy is pulled into a career-defining mystery that will challenge everything she knows about herself and the island.

According to Deadline, Neve Campbell is going to be playing the lead role of Nicole “Nic” Searcy, who is the lone detective assigned to the LA County Sheriff’s substation on Catalina Island. Somewhat inscrutable, Nic isn’t easily intimidated and holds firm to her morals. Ironically, her strong moral compass is what got her banished to Catalina’s biggest city, Avalon. It’s a gig no career-driven LA cop wants, but Nic soon discovers her valuable detective skills are needed more on Avalon than she could have imagined.

Neve Campbell has previously starred in the “Scream” franchise and has also worked with David E. Kelley before on “The Lincoln Lawyer”.

“Avalon” is created and executive produced by David E.Kelley, who wrote the pilot episode, and Michael Connelly. Dana Calvo executive produces with Fineman of Fineman Entertainment and Barry Jossen & Tana Jamieson for A+E Studios. The series is produced by A+E Studios and 20th Television. No release date has yet been announced for when the show will appear on ABC and Hulu in the United States. We should also likely see this series released as a Star Original on Disney+ around the world.

