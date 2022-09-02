Donohue returns for show in Róisín Dubh – Connacht Tribune Group

Ads

Galway singer and musician Tom O’Donoghue, who now lives in the UK, and performs under the moniker Donohue, is back in Galway this weekend to headline a gig in the Róisín Dubh on Sunday night.

Raised in Galway City, he was destined to have a career in music.

“As a baby I used to press my ear against my parents’ stereo, just to feel the vibrations and rhythms surge through my body,” he recalls.

He had a particular ‘grá’ for RnB and, inspired by the independence of artists such as Prince, Stevie Wonder and Sly Stone, Donohue spent his teenage years mastering all the instruments he needed to bring his music to life. After building a studio in his attic, he then learned to fully record and produce his own work.

With years of writing and recording under his belt, he has now amassed an extensive catalogue of music which he plans to release soon.

Last year, aged 18, Donohue moved to the UK to pursue a fulltime music career. While working to hone his craft, he also created an energetic and intense live set featuring a virtuosic backing band and stage-like theatrics.

For more, read this week’s Galway City Tribune.

From the Galway City Tribune – A man has been arrested following a stabbing incident at a restaurant in Dominick Street last weekend.

Gardaí were alerted to a stabbing that had occurred in the Apache Pizza restaurant and arrested the suspect a short time later in the Eyre Square area.

The victim of the stabbing was a male employee at the restaurant who is understood to have intervened when a dispute arose between two customers on Sunday morning last, August 28, at around 3am.

Meanwhile, Gardaí have also confirmed the arrest of a man in relation to a separate stabbing incident that occurred on Prospect Hill on July 29 last at around 3am.

A man in his early 20s from the Doughiska area was arrested on August 19 in relation to the stabbing incident near TK Maxx, which led to two young men being hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries.

(Photo: Apache Pizza on Dominick Street, where an employee was stabbed after intervening in a row).

This is a shortened preview version of this article. To read the rest of this story and support our journalism, see the September 2 edition of the Galway City Tribune. You can buy a digital edition HERE.

From this week’s Galway City Tribune – Concerns have been raised about “unbearable” noise being generated by patrons in the proposed JD Wetherspoon bar and restaurant on Eglinton Street.

One resident living in an apartment opposite the site said the noise from 50 people drinking on the roof terrace would be “unbearable” and would sound like 500 people because of the “acoustic amplification canyon effect” of Eglinton Street.

BY DARA BRADLEY AND ENDA CUNNINGHAM

The Galway Branch of An Taisce, the national trust, also raised concerns about noise pollution and has alerted planners to guidelines in relation to the façade of the proposed new pub.

The British pub chain applied in July for planning permission to convert Carbon Nightclub into a pub and restaurant, which if permitted, would be called The Three Red Sails.

In a submission to Galway City Council’s Planning Department, An Taisce acknowledged that the building from 19-21 Eglinton Street was not listed or a protected structure, but the site falls within an important zone of archaeological potential.

Meanwhile, the owners of two apartments at Eglinton Court – opposite the site – have separately written to planners voicing concerns about noise nuisance.

“The noise created by 50 people drinking on a roof terrace would be unbearable to me as it will sound like 500 due to the acoustic amplification canyon effect of Eglinton Street,” one said.

This is a shortened preview version of this article. To read the rest of this story and support our journalism, see the September 2 edition of the Galway City Tribune. You can buy a digital edition HERE.

From the Galway City Tribune – A business owned by a city councillor and entrepreneur held contracts with a dozen county councils nationwide last year.

The latest declarations in the ethics forms filed by all 18 elected members at City Hall also show that four city councillors are small landlords with one or two rental properties.

Ethics forms must be completed every year by elected members. Each councillor is obliged to self-declare their property interests, land ownership, and directorships of companies among other items, to comply with the Local Government Act.

The latest returns, supplied by the City Council to the Galway City Tribune, relate to January-December of 2021.

Councillor Noel Larkin (Ind) is the managing director of Larkin Engineering Enterprises Ltd based in Weir Road, Tuam.

It is a “street furniture manufacturer” involved in “light engineering processes”.

Contracts with each local authority that exceed €6,348 in value must be declared in the ethics forms.

The company has supplied street furniture to 30 town councils and twelve county councils across the country, according to Cllr Larkin’s return.

Cllr Larkin said he was a director of Restfield Ltd, a company based in Wellpark that was “currently not trading”. He also owns a rental property in Murrough, as well as his family home.

(Photo: Councillor Noel Larkin’s company supplied street furniture to 30 town councils and 12 county councils).

This is a shortened preview version of this article. For the rest of the councillors’ declarations and to support our journalism, see the September 2 edition of the Galway City Tribune. You can buy a digital edition HERE.

