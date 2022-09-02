Huge 2022 Ethereum Price Prediction Comes With A Serious BNB, Solana, Cardano, Avalanche And Polkadot Warning – Forbes

Ads

Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency after bitcoin, has seen its price swing wildly over the last year—hampered recently by a searing attack from Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey.

The ethereum price has lost around 43% since its peak of almost $5,000 per ether set late last year. Meanwhile, smart contract rivals BNB BNB , solana, cardano, avalanche and polkadot have seen similar volatility.

Now, a panel of 36 industry experts has returned an ethereum price prediction of almost $5,800 by the end of 2022—more than double its current level of $2,800.

The ethereum price has dropped over the last year as rivals such as Binance's BNB, solana, cardano, avalanche and polkadot win market share.

The panel, made up of 36 people from the world of crypto and put together by financial comparison website Finder, has returned a lower average ethereum price prediction for the end of 2022 than it did in January, revising down the year-end price target by just over 10% due to emerging competition from rival blockchains such as BNB, solana, cardano, avalanche and polkadot.

“Ethereum is at a very uncertain place in its journey at the moment,” Keegan Francis, Finder’s cryptocurrency editor, said in a statement. “Ethereum is currently losing DeFi market share to its competitors, although it still remains dominant by a huge margin … I don’t think ethereum will be the second cryptocurrency forever.”

The ethereum price has rocketed over the last two years in part due to soaring interest in so-called decentralized finance (DeFi)—using crypto technology to recreate traditional financial services without the need for a bank—and the ongoing non-fungible token (NFT) craze that has been adopted by the world’s of music, sport and gaming and is largely built on the ethereum blockchain.

However, a long-awaited ethereum upgrade, designed to help the network scale, reduce its sky-high fees and ease its carbon footprint, has again been pushed back—now due for late 2022.

The ethereum price has seen extreme volatility over the last 12 months though bullish price predictions continue to forecast a recovery even as BNB, solana, cardano, avalanche and polkadot steal attention.

“People have been waiting for [ethereum’s merge upgrade] for years,” said panel memeber and Thomson Reuters TRI technologist, Joseph Raczynski. “It should be far more secure, 99% more energy-efficient, and deflationary. If that isn’t the trifecta of potential, as a leading blockchain, I don’t know what would be.”

Looking further ahead, the panel returned an ethereum price prediction of almost $12,000 by 2025, around four-fold its current price.

“Until ethereum upgrades its systems and fulfills its promises to scale, I do not have long-term confidence in the network,” said Francis, but adding, “I still think people will buy the token out of hype, promise and potential.”

