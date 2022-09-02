Big Eyes and Decentraland – Platforms That Deliver Excellent NFT Features Compared With Cardano Blockchain – Coinpedia Fintech News

Ads

Don’t have your own account? click below link to register

Crypto Journalist and Editor of guest articles in CoinPedia. I am also handling Outreach & Partnerships Manager. Contact me: [email protected]

Aug 31, 2022

Recently, the number of crypto projects flooding the crypto space has drastically improved their services and applications. This article will focus on three crypto projects, Big Eyes (BIG), Decentraland (MANA), and Cardano (ADA).

Big Eyes (BIG) is the newest of these three crypto projects. So it is expected to offer its users next-generation DeFi and NFT services. Big Eyes (BIG) is a community-driven crypto project. The Big Eyes (BIG) crypto community comprises individuals who love its base cat meme and individuals who care about the environment.

This vast community will help Big Eyes (BIG) accomplish all its goals while earning significant rewards passively.

Decentraland (MANA) also offers its users MetaFi and Game-Fi services. It helps its users earn money and own virtual real estate and NFT assets. These services are absent from the Cardano (ADA) blockchain.

However, the Cardano (ADA) crypto project also has some nice perks that give it an edge in the crypto space. This article will review these projects, highlighting why you should be part of the Big Eyes (BIG) crypto project.

Big Eyes (BIG) is a crypto project built to utilize the influence of a viral cat meme to promote blockchain-based services. Big Eyes (BIG) will experience massive acceptance once it launches, thanks to its cat-themed foundation.

Active users within the Big Eyes (BIG) crypto project will receive rewards for promoting the platform. Big Eyes (BIG) will become the most significant crypto and NFT platform before 2030. It has already designed a detailed road map highlighting all its goals and milestones.

The ongoing presale is the first thing it intends to accomplish. So far, it has successfully raised over 1 million dollars within the first week of its presale.

This achievement gives proof of how well the crypto space welcomes this project. Thus, interested participants can rest assured that the Big Eyes (BIG) crypto project will thrive.

This crypto asset is a part of the Big Eyes (BIG) crypto project. It is an ERC-20 token that will serve as a utility token within the Big Eyes (BIG) ecosystem. Users within its NFT marketplace will use this crypto asset to complete transactions and mint new NFT.

The Big Eyes (BIG) tokens will also be governance tokens, allowing their holders to participate in decision-making processes within their ecosystem.

The token is deflationary. It is capped at 200,000,000,000 BIG tokens and subjected to an auto burn protocol. This is good news for all token holders, as they are assured that their assets will increase in value over time.

The Cardano (ADA) cryptocurrency blockchain was created to rival the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. It uses an improved proof-of-stake protocol to ensure transactions are secure on its blockchain.

Cardano (ADA) aims to provide decentralized banking services for the unbanked human population.

The Cardano (ADA) native cryptocurrency powers its proof-of-stake blockchain. ADA tokens serve as governance, reward, and security tokens within the Cardano (ADA) ecosystem.

Big Eyes (BIG) is developing a large community through its cryptocurrency and offering new services. It also attempts to solve major environmental problems as part of its attempt to compete with Cardano (ADA).

Decentraland (MANA) is a Game-Fi platform that allows users to create NFT-like in-game assets. Users can also trade these Non-fungible tokens on its NFT marketplace. This NFT marketplace is a well-developed NFT platform to facilitate the seamless creation and trading of NFT assets.

The Decentraland (MANA) ecosystem allows users to purchase land, an in-game asset similar to NFT. Landowners can construct any structure they desire with tools on the Decentraland platform. Unlike the Decentraland (MANA) ecosystem, Big Eyes (BIG) will pay creators 40% of all transaction fees when their NFT is traded.

Big Eyes (BIG) is still in its presale stage. This presale is the best time for interested parties to get on board and enjoy the services offered within the Big Eyes ecosystem. The Big Eyes (BIG) token presale has experienced great success. This success gives proof of its longevity. Participate in the ongoing presale through the link below.

Website: https://bigeyes.space

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Disclaimer: This is a press release post. Coinpedia does not endorse or is responsible for any content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this page. Readers should do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Advertisement ×

Advertisement ×

Quick Updates on latest trends in financial services, fintech, digital strategy and more with our industry leading Fintech Channel.

Follow These Accounts For Inspiring Posts And Stories.

blockchain

source