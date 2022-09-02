Apple now lets developers subscribe for more compute hours on Xcode Cloud – 9to5Mac

Ads

August 30

Filipe Espósito

– Aug. 30th 2022 2:58 pm PT

@filipeesposito

Apple this year made Xcode Cloud available to all developers after more than a year in private beta. Now, after already having expanded access to the platform, Apple is letting developers sign on for more compute hours on Xcode Cloud if they need it.



(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});



For those unfamiliar, Xcode Cloud is a platform that lets developers accelerate the development process by running automated tests and other tasks in the cloud. The platform was first announced at WWDC 2021, and during its first year, only invited developers could subscribe to Xcode Cloud.

At WWDC 2022, Apple expanded access to the Xcode Cloud for all developers but only for the free plan that offers 25 compute hours per month. Starting today, developers can upgrade their subscription to plans with more compute hours.

Xcode Cloud, the continuous integration and delivery service built into Xcode, accelerates the development and delivery of high-quality apps. Get started by configuring a workflow in Xcode and receive 25 compute hours per month at no cost until the end of 2023. And now, Account Holders can subscribe for more compute hours in the Apple Developer app.

There are three different paid plans. The first offers 100 compute hours for $49.99 per month. A second plan offers 250 compute hours for $99.99 per month, while the most expensive plan offers 1000 compute hours for $399.99 per month.

According to Apple, developers can switch between plans at any time. The company also notes that the free plan is a limited offer for developers who are members of the Apple Developer Program. Starting in 2024, the 25 compute hours plan will cost $14.99 per month.

More details about Xcode Cloud can be found on the Apple Developer website.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. Google News google-news

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

@filipeesposito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.

Exclusive: Details on the iPhone 14 Pro display cutouts

iPhone 14 Plus: More naming evidence

Apple Watch SE 2: Everything we know so far

iPhone 14 chip news: What to expect

source

Ads