Samsung Galaxy S22 Series, Galaxy Tab S8 Series Pre-Booking Begins In India: Details – ABP Live

By: Krishna SinhaChaudhury | 10 Feb 2022 09:47 PM (IST)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series, Galaxy Tab S8 Series Pre-Booking Begins In India

New Delhi: Samsung Galaxy S22 series and the Galaxy Tab S8 series can now be pre-booked in India, the company announced on Thursday, a day after officially launching the lineup globally. Prospective buyers can pre-book the Galaxy S22 lineup by paying Rs 1, 999 as a refundable upfront price. The pre-reserve window is live on Samsung India website until February 21.

The South Korean tech giant has not given details about the availability and pricing of the Galaxy S22 lineup in the country, but they will become available in select markets starting February 25.

Buyers who have pre-booked the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup need to use their pre-reserve VIP pass by March 10 and if they do not utilise it within March 10, the amount charged while pre-booking will be refunded and the coupon will be cancelled automatically. “The coupon if not utilised till 23:59 hours on 10th Mar 22, will stand automatically cancelled and refund of the Pre-reserve VIP pass of amount Rs 1999 will be generated to your source account from where you made the payment,” Samsung wrote on its pre-reservation webpage.

Buyers have also been given the option to cancel the pre-reserve VIP pass and receive a full refund of the amount paid while pre-booking.

The price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will start at $1,199 which is roughly Rs 89,700. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is made of a metal frame that creates a mirrored effect, courtesy of the glass and haze finish. The design language has a floating layout and sharp angles, similar to that of the Galaxy Note series. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has been unveiled in four colour options: Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Burgundy.

The price of the Samsung Galaxy S22+ starts at $999 or roughly Rs 74,800. It has been unveiled in two storage variants: 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. and in four colours: Pink Gold, Black, White, and Phantom Green. The price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 price starts at $799 or roughly Rs 59,800 and it comes in four colours: White, Pink Gold, Black and Phantom Green.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series includes the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+ and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. The Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8+ will be available in an 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and a 12GB/256GB option. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will come in an 8GB/128GB, 12GB/256GB and a 16GB/512GB model.

