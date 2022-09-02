6 Google Chrome browser alternatives with increased privacy – Komando

AdsGoogle Chrome may be marketed as a secure browser, and we all know it’s more intuitive than Edge, but does it provide enough privacy for you?
Depending on your preferences and what you value most, such as security or speed, you might find a better browser in this list that suits your needs. You can still use your Google account with any of these browsers.
And every browser has its flagship feature, which makes it worthwhile to a specific audience. But Chrome tracks you even in Incognito Mode, so let’s find an alternative option that offers more privacy.
If security and anonymity are your top concerns, Epic might be the perfect pick for you. It has a built-in VPN that removes your IP address from searches, so you won’t receive localized results when searching for something.
RELATED: 10 tips to keep Google’s Chrome browser secure
Privacy, security, the latest trends and the info you need to live your best digital life.
Epic is a Chromium-based browser. That means it’s based on Chrome’s technology but operates differently. It uses Hidden Reflex, which removes all Google services from the browser. That means your data and searches do not filter through Google, keeping you anonymous. The issue with Epic is that it’s new.
The interface is nice and relatively fast, but it severely lacks plugins. Epic may not be an ideal fit if you love your Chrome extensions and are unwilling to give them up. The integrated security is a central selling point since there’s no setup on your end. You just run Epic, and you’re as secure as possible.
Safety and security are most users’ most significant concerns when they search the web. People are tired of personalized ads. Tor allows you to remain anonymous when connecting to the network and helps with security.
There’s a bit of hands-on knowledge you need when you install it. You can’t simply download it like you can with Chrome or Firefox and just run it as an executable file. You need to separate installers to launch it on your PC. Tap or click here for our guide on using Tor.
Tor recommends installing the browser on a USB drive, claiming it aids in anonymity. While it can be installed on most removable storage, such as an SD card, you can keep it in your internal storage.
While it loads slower than Chrome (meaning you have to use fewer tabs), Tor has safety plugins that keep you protected and anonymous. Tor requires a little more computer know-how to get started, but once you get it going, it is simple to use. Just be warned that Tor can be used to access the Dark Web, so have intent and be secure with your searches.
Maxthon has been around since 2008, so it’s been in the game for a while now. Many non-Chrome browsers try to take a minimalist approach, but Maxthon promotes using more add-ons and features to give you a rich, customized experience.
With Maxthon, you can natively block ads within the browser. There’s no need to add anything else to your browser (though there are many options). Maxthon can sync your passwords and cloud sync tabs, making browsing a seamless experience.
However, it has security concerns. While we don’t know if it was Private Browsing Mode data (the Incognito equivalent), a security analyst called Maxthon out for sending data back to its headquarters. It goes against the message of your data remaining private, but it’s not confirmed at this time.
This browser is exceptionally straightforward. Chromium is the open-source engine that Google Chrome is built on. Consider Ungoogled Chromium, a minimalistic, stripped-down version of Chrome.
It still sends all of your data through the Google servers, which doesn’t lend anything to your privacy. There are some manual options you can enable to enhance security, but you will not have complete anonymity.
Ungoogled Chromium is designed to be better for Linux users. For Windows users, it’s a lighter, arguably faster browser. It removes some Chrome features that can clog up your CPU and make your computer run slower.
Opera GX is a browser that’s specifically designed for gamers, built on the back of Opera. While some of the features are difficult to access and the menu isn’t as simple to navigate as other browsers, it’s easy to use once you get through the setup.
With a built-in VPN and a completely integrated ad blocker, you have fewer privacy and security concerns than you would with Chrome. It even includes Twitch and Discord integration so that you can stream and talk with friends without additional apps running.
While Opera GX is all about maintaining CPU and RAM usage while you game, it has been known to have spotty performance issues in the past (usually following updates). Opera GX works on desktop and mobile, and both browsers sync to your settings across platforms.
Based on Chromium, Torch looks and feels similar to Chrome. It has security features like a pop-up blocker and Incognito mode, similar to Chrome.
Torch makes it easier to “torch” your search history with a single click. While the interface is lighter and easier to navigate than Chrome, it can take up more RAM and run slightly slower.
Using Torch requires you to disable some add-ons like the integrated music and games tabs (which most people never use). It’s an alternative to Chrome with some stability issues here and there, but if you don’t want to support Google directly, Torch is an excellent secondary option.
You can still use Google search and your Google account with a different browser. Some will be faster than others, and some may feel more comfortable. But at the end of the day, it’s about what you enjoy using while also getting great security features. Give each of these a shot and see which one you like best.
You may also like: Warning: Malicious browser extension targets Gmail and AOL users
More:
Share your source of digital lifestyle news, tips and advice with friends and family, and you’ll be on your way to earning awesome rewards!
source
Ads