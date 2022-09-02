Disney Plus Day 2022: Thor: Love and Thunder, and More Movies Coming to Hotstar on September 8 – MySmartPrice

Thor: Love and Thunder along with a bunch of other exciting movies are coming to Disney+ Hotstar on September 8.
Disney+ Hotstar has had some of the best collection of action and superhero film thanks to Marvel Studios being a part of Disney. And now users are all set to get the newest Thor film on the OTT platform on September 8 as part of the Disney Plus Day celebration. Besides that there are a whole bunch of other films that are coming to the platform as part of the celebration. These were officially announced by Disney and it even provided a list of the the films and episodes of shows coming to the platform for Disney Plus Day this year.
Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth outing of Chris Hemsworth as the iconic Norse God from the Marvel Universe. It also brings back Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster. Christian Bale plays the part of Gorr the God-Butcher and Russel Crowe dons the mantle of the Greek God Zeus.
The film follows the storyline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is the fourth Thor film following Thor Ragnarok. The movie had a budget of $250 million and was a critical success at the box office where it grossed $737.1 million.
Besides that there are a lot of content coming to the platform and here’s a list of everything Disney officially mentioned.
Besides these there are other films and shows coming to the platform on September 8 which Disney mentions at the end of the list. While this was officially confirmed for the global Disney Plus platform, most of these are expected to arrive on Hotstar as well.
