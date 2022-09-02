Huobi Global suspends derivatives trading in New Zealand – Cointelegraph

Ads

Huobi Global claims compliance with local regulations as its reason for excluding New Zealand from its list of countries in which it operates derivatives trading.

Crypto exchange Huobi Global has announced the suspension of derivatives trading in New Zealand. The statement from Huobi said the new restrictions against derivatives offers are in light of compliance with local regulations.

Users in New Zealand will no longer have access to derivatives trading services, which include coin-margined futures and swaps, Tether (USDT)-margined contracts, options and exchange-traded products.

The new restrictions will take effect on Aug. 23. On the same day, Huobi Global will no longer accept users with New Zealand Know Your Customer-verified location, along with IP addresses from the area. Users wishing to close out active positions can do so only on and after the effective date of the restrictions.

In an official statement, the Huobi Group responded to Cointelegraph, stating:

Huobi has a growing list of restricted countries, including 11 jurisdictions unable to access any of its services. Locations such as the United States, Canada and Japan fall into this category. At the same time, places like mainland China, Taiwan and the United Kingdom are unable to access derivative trading.

This comes shortly after reports of Huobi co-founder Leon Li wanting to sell a majority stake in the company, valued at over $1 billion. Founded in 2013, Huobi Global handles more than $1 billion in daily trading volume.

Despite the development in New Zealand, the company has recently made moves toward expanding its offerings in other regions. In early August, Huobi received the green light from Australian regulators, a neighboring country of New Zealand, to be an exchange provider.

In the United States, Huobi secured a Money Services Business license from the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network in July via a subsidiary of the company called HBIT.

These developments come amid Huobi launching a $1 billion investment initiative with a focus on decentralized finance and Web3 expansion.

