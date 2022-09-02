Mophie's new GaN & wireless chargers arrive ahead of iPhone 14 launch – AppleInsider

Ads

Mophie has expanded its lineup of high-speed GaN wall chargers, with additions to its snap+ wireless charging line for iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks.

Each GaN charger, collectively known as speedport, has been manufactured with up to 50% post-consumer recycled plastics, and snap+ accessories have been made with up to 30% recycled material. This includes plastic-free packaging.

Consumers can purchase the mophie speedport 20W, 30W, 45W, and 67W chargers today, while the speedport 120W will be available in the near future. Here’s what this product line includes.

The company’s charging times were achieved using an Apple USB-C to Lightning cable.

All of these wireless chargers are immediately available to purchase from mophie directly.

