Nothing Phone (1) Back In Stock Again: Here's How To Buy, How Much It Costs And More – News18

By: Tech Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 30, 2022, 11:47 IST

New Delhi, India

The Nothing Phone (1) was launched on July 12 at a price of Rs 32,999. It is now priced at Rs 33,999 in the country. (Image Credit: News18/ Debashis Sarkar)

The Nothing Phone (1), first smartphone from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s new company was launched in India last month to much hype. The Nothing Phone (1) is a mid-range offering from the brand, and it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus processor. The smartphone is now available on Flipkart after being out of stock for the longest time. Nothing has said that “all Nothing Phone (1) models are available for sale,” but some already seem to be out of stock on the e-commerce platform.

The Nothing Phone (1) is priced at Rs 33,999 onwards for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, Rs 36,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and Rs 39,999 for the top-spec 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The smartphone is available in both black and white colour options, and users can avail a Rs 1,500 instant discount on HDFC bank credit and debit card EMI transactions, and Rs 1,000 instant discount on HDFC bank credit card non-EMI transactions. There is also an exchange offer on Flipkart, where buyers can avail up to Rs 17,000 off on the Nothing Phone (1), depending on their old smartphone’s value.

The Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 6.55-inch FHD+ 10-bit OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR10+ support. The Nothing Phone (1) is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. The smartphone comes with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

There is a dual rear camera on the Nothing Phone (1) that includes a primary 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 shooter, and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 ultra-wide angle shooter. Up front, the Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

The Nothing Phone (1) was launched at a price of Rs 32,999 in India, but the price was hiked by Rs 1,000 recently, due to factors like fluctuating currency exchange rates, and rising component costs have forced the company to change its prices.

