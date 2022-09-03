Galaxy Digital’s Mike Novogratz Says Bitcoin (BTC) Won't Hit $30,000 Soon – Bloomberg

The only daily news program focused exclusively on technology, innovation and the future of business from San Francisco.
In just a few short years, the power to help launch a successful toy has moved from toymakers and TV executives to 9 year-olds and their parents
What Executives Have to Say on the Economy, by the Numers
Browbeaten Stock Bulls Wilt in the Face of Rising Fed Hostility
Fintech R2 Reaches $100 Million Valuation After Google-Led Round
Starbucks New CEO Faces Immediate Challenge of Placating Workers Amid Labor Strife
UK Edges Closer to Blocking Chinese Takeover of Chip Plant
Twitter Asks for Musk to Turn Over Texts From First Six Months of 2022
FTC Wants Zuckerberg to Seek Approval for Any Future Mergers
IRS Mistakenly Published Some Taxpayers’ Confidential Data
US Allows Trump-Era China Tariffs to Continue Pending Review
Yankee Candle Founder’s $23 Million Massachusetts Compound Comes With Bellagio-Inspired Water Park
Homes Sell Below List Price in US for First Time Since March 2021
New York DA Is Seizing ‘Looted’ Ancient Artifacts From the Met
Berrettini Eliminates Murray in 3rd Round | US Open Updates
A Job Market Anomaly Begins to Correct
Subtle Job Growth Shift Exposes Cracks in Labor Market
California Steamin’ on Such a Summer’s Day
The ESG Crown Is Slipping, and It’s Mostly the Fund Industry’s Own Fault
A New Contaminant Found in Popular Drugs Could Cost Big Pharma Millions
The Anti-ESG Crusader Who Wants to Pick a Fight With BlackRock
Serena Williams Forever Changed How Brands See Female Athletes
US Women’s Employment Nears Level Not Seen Since February 2020
Bankers at CIBC London Had Book of Sexual Jokes About Women
Veteran Strategist Podesta Joins Biden in Climate Team Shakeup
‘Demand Response’ Helps Avert Blackouts in California
Texas Sees Historic 26% Surge in Tax Revenue as Inflation Soars
Berlin’s New Fleet of Electric Buses Can’t Come Fast Enough
In a First for Architects, a New York City Firm Forms a Union
Crypto Firms Are Still Investing Big in Sports
Bankrupt Celsius Seeks to Return $50 Million of Locked Crypto
A Dozen Crypto ETFs That All Act the Same: An Industry Identity Crisis
Galaxy Digital’s Mike Novogratz Says Bitcoin (BTC) Won't Hit $30,000 Soon – Bloomberg
