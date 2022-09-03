Galaxy Digital’s Mike Novogratz Says Bitcoin (BTC) Won't Hit $30,000 Soon – Bloomberg

Ads

The only daily news program focused exclusively on technology, innovation and the future of business from San Francisco.

Bloomberg Chief Washington Correspondent Joe Mathieu delivers insight and analysis on the latest headlines from the White House and Capitol Hill, including conversations with influential lawmakers and key figures in politics and policy.

In just a few short years, the power to help launch a successful toy has moved from toymakers and TV executives to 9 year-olds and their parents

What Executives Have to Say on the Economy, by the Numers

Browbeaten Stock Bulls Wilt in the Face of Rising Fed Hostility

Fintech R2 Reaches $100 Million Valuation After Google-Led Round

Starbucks New CEO Faces Immediate Challenge of Placating Workers Amid Labor Strife

Veteran Strategist Podesta Joins Biden in Climate Team Shakeup

UK Edges Closer to Blocking Chinese Takeover of Chip Plant

Twitter Asks for Musk to Turn Over Texts From First Six Months of 2022

FTC Wants Zuckerberg to Seek Approval for Any Future Mergers

IRS Mistakenly Published Some Taxpayers’ Confidential Data

US Allows Trump-Era China Tariffs to Continue Pending Review

Yankee Candle Founder’s $23 Million Massachusetts Compound Comes With Bellagio-Inspired Water Park

Homes Sell Below List Price in US for First Time Since March 2021

New York DA Is Seizing ‘Looted’ Ancient Artifacts From the Met

Berrettini Eliminates Murray in 3rd Round | US Open Updates

A Job Market Anomaly Begins to Correct

Subtle Job Growth Shift Exposes Cracks in Labor Market

California Steamin’ on Such a Summer’s Day

The ESG Crown Is Slipping, and It’s Mostly the Fund Industry’s Own Fault

A New Contaminant Found in Popular Drugs Could Cost Big Pharma Millions

The Anti-ESG Crusader Who Wants to Pick a Fight With BlackRock

Serena Williams Forever Changed How Brands See Female Athletes

US Women’s Employment Nears Level Not Seen Since February 2020

Bankers at CIBC London Had Book of Sexual Jokes About Women

Veteran Strategist Podesta Joins Biden in Climate Team Shakeup

‘Demand Response’ Helps Avert Blackouts in California

Texas Sees Historic 26% Surge in Tax Revenue as Inflation Soars

Berlin’s New Fleet of Electric Buses Can’t Come Fast Enough

In a First for Architects, a New York City Firm Forms a Union

Crypto Firms Are Still Investing Big in Sports

Bankrupt Celsius Seeks to Return $50 Million of Locked Crypto

A Dozen Crypto ETFs That All Act the Same: An Industry Identity Crisis

source