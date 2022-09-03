Nothing introduces 'Nothing Community Dots,' its first NFT project – Business Today

Ads

Just days ahead of launching its first smartphone, the Nothing phone (1), Nothing has announced its first NFT (non fungible tokens) project. Called the Nothing Community Dots, the NFT membership program has been created in collaboration with the Polygon network. As the company puts it, this is its first foray into Web3.

The membership program is inviting the Nothing community to collect NFT tokens which will, in turn, unlock special perks including early access to new Nothing products and offline events.

The Nothing Community Dots has been announced just ahead of the company unveiling the much-awaited Nothing phone (1) which is going to be launched on July 12.

This is Nothing Community Dots.

We are all Nothing. Dots in the huge improbable scheme of everything. But let these seemingly small, insignificant dots connect. Then something begins.

The NFT token, called Black Dots, will be airdropped first to Nothing community investors from July 7, followed by those customers who have pre-ordered the Nothing phone (1). For this, a registration is required on dots.nothing.tech.

For Nothing community members, registrations are on till August 12 23:59 BST. The airdrop will happen between July 7 22:00 BST and August 13 10:00 BST.

For Nothing phone (1) pre-order customers, registrations start on Jul 12 00:00 BST and are going to be on till August 12 23:59 BST. The airdrops are going to happen between July 12 22:00 BST and August 13 10:00 BST.

Community members who have also pre-ordered the Nothing phone (1) just need to register once and they will receive two Black Dots which will be airdropped separately.

Kicking off the rewards program connected to these NFTs, the first 10 Black Dot holders from the Nothing community will get a chance to win exclusive invites to attend the Nothing phone (1) launch in London.

“The Polygon partnership will take Nothing’s Web3 plans a step further. Going forward, the company also plans to make its phone category and other ecosystem devices future-ready by enabling sustainable and secure access to Web3,” Nothing shared in its announcement.

“With Nothing Community Dots, we’re using Web3 technologies to create more meaningful connections with our community By partnering with Polygon, a leader in blockchain innovation, we’re delivering an accessible, and importantly, a more sustainable Web3 experience,” said Carl Pei, CEO and Co-founder of Nothing.

