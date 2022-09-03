Solana (SOL) Founder Anatoly Yakovenko's Tweet Irks Crypto Crowd – Bloomberg

The only daily news program focused exclusively on technology, innovation and the future of business from San Francisco.
Bloomberg Chief Washington Correspondent Joe Mathieu delivers insight and analysis on the latest headlines from the White House and Capitol Hill, including conversations with influential lawmakers and key figures in politics and policy.
In just a few short years, the power to help launch a successful toy has moved from toymakers and TV executives to 9 year-olds and their parents
South Africa Extends Zimbabwe Special Permits by Six Months
What Executives Have to Say on the Economy, by the Numers
Sterling’s Collapse to $1.15 Shows UK Market Despair Runs Deep
Starbucks’s Boss Is a Move-Fast Espresso Drinker New to Retail
What Executives Have to Say on the Economy, by the Numers
FTC Wants Zuckerberg to Seek Approval for Any Future Mergers
UK Edges Closer to Blocking Chinese Takeover of Chip Plant
Twitter Asks for Musk to Turn Over Texts From First Six Months of 2022
What the FBI Found at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Estate, by the Numbers
IRS Mistakenly Published Some Taxpayers’ Confidential Data
Yankee Candle Founder’s $23 Million Massachusetts Compound Comes With Bellagio-Inspired Water Park
Homes Sell Below List Price in US for First Time Since March 2021
New York DA Is Seizing ‘Looted’ Ancient Artifacts From the Met
Berrettini Eliminates Murray in 3rd Round | US Open Updates
A Job Market Anomaly Begins to Correct
Subtle Job Growth Shift Exposes Cracks in Labor Market
California Steamin’ on Such a Summer’s Day
The ESG Crown Is Slipping, and It’s Mostly the Fund Industry’s Own Fault
A New Contaminant Found in Popular Drugs Could Cost Big Pharma Millions
The Anti-ESG Crusader Who Wants to Pick a Fight With BlackRock
Serena Williams Forever Changed How Brands See Female Athletes
US Women’s Employment Nears Level Not Seen Since February 2020
Bankers at CIBC London Had Book of Sexual Jokes About Women
Veteran Strategist Podesta Joins Biden in Climate Team Shakeup
‘Demand Response’ Helps Avert Blackouts in California
Texas Sees Historic 26% Surge in Tax Revenue as Inflation Soars
Berlin’s New Fleet of Electric Buses Can’t Come Fast Enough
In a First for Architects, a New York City Firm Forms a Union
Crypto Firms Are Still Investing Big in Sports
Bankrupt Celsius Seeks to Return $50 Million of Locked Crypto
A Dozen Crypto ETFs That All Act the Same: An Industry Identity Crisis
Emily Nicolle
Once billed as one of the hottest rising stars in crypto, Solana’s repeated run-ins with bots, outages and frustrated traders during the recent market crash might be about to knock the blockchain network off its pedestal.
The protocol suffered its sixth serious outage of more than eight hours this month over the weekend, which a notice on its website attributed to excessive duplicate transactions causing a high level of network congestion. Solana Labs co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko also pointed to an explanation on Twitter which cited market volatility as causing downtime, as bots rushed to earn bounties on leveraged positions eligible for liquidation.
Solana (SOL) Founder Anatoly Yakovenko's Tweet Irks Crypto Crowd – Bloomberg
The only daily news program focused exclusively on technology, innovation and the future of business from San Francisco.