What's Coming in Apple (AAPL) iOS 16? Is iPhone 14 Getting an Always-On Screen? – Bloomberg

In just a few short years, the power to help launch a successful toy has moved from toymakers and TV executives to 9 year-olds and their parents

South Africa Extends Zimbabwe Special Permits by Six Months

What Executives Have to Say on the Economy, by the Numers

Self-Driving Tech Company Floats Possible Sale to Apple or Microsoft

Yankee Candle Founder’s $23 Million Massachusetts Compound Comes With Bellagio-Inspired Water Park

Serena Williams Forever Changed How Brands See Female Athletes

NASA Says It’s a ‘Go’ for Launch of Artemis Moon Rocket on Sept. 3

Monkeypox Vaccine Study Raises Questions About Protection

Nidec Elevates Kobe as Seki, Once Seen as Next CEO, Resigns

What the FBI Found at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Estate, by the Numbers

Argentina’s Kirchner Supporters Gather After Failed Assassination Attempt

Citigroup Cuts Dozens of Mortgage Staffers After Housing Market Slows

New York DA Is Seizing ‘Looted’ Ancient Artifacts From the Met

Navratilova Says Serena Is Back, Could Win | US Open Updates

A Job Market Anomaly Begins to Correct

Subtle Job Growth Shift Exposes Cracks in Labor Market

California Steamin’ on Such a Summer’s Day

The ESG Crown Is Slipping, and It’s Mostly the Fund Industry’s Own Fault

A New Contaminant Found in Popular Drugs Could Cost Big Pharma Millions

The Anti-ESG Crusader Who Wants to Pick a Fight With BlackRock

US Women’s Employment Nears Level Not Seen Since February 2020

Bankers at CIBC London Had Book of Sexual Jokes About Women

Veteran Strategist Podesta Joins Biden in Climate Team Shakeup

‘Demand Response’ Helps Avert Blackouts in California

Texas Sees Historic 26% Surge in Tax Revenue as Inflation Soars

Berlin’s New Fleet of Electric Buses Can’t Come Fast Enough

In a First for Architects, a New York City Firm Forms a Union

Crypto Firms Are Still Investing Big in Sports

Bankrupt Celsius Seeks to Return $50 Million of Locked Crypto

A Dozen Crypto ETFs That All Act the Same: An Industry Identity Crisis

