Amazon announces Mobile & TV Savings Days sale: Check deals, offers – The Indian Express

Ads

Amazon has announced the Mobile and TV Savings Days sale in India. The new sale will bring a host of deals and offers on Smart TVs, smartphones and other accessories. Customers can also enjoy up to 10 per cent instant discount on brands including OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, Oppo, Tecno, Vivo and Realme.

The Mobile and TV Savings Days sale will be live until January 10 2022 and customers can get a 10 per cent instant discount up to Rs 1,000 using Citi Bank Credit and Debit cards and Rs 1,250 on Citi Bank Credit Card EMI transactions.

Amazon is also hosting a number of exchange offers on many products and No-Cost EMI for up to 12 months on select smartphones. Meanwhile, Amazon Prime members can make use of additional perks like 6-month free screen replacement and additional 3 months of No Cost EMI on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards.

Amazon has offers and deals on many smartphones across brands including the Tecno Spark 8T, Tecno Spark 8 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus Nord 2, Samsung S20 FE 5G, Mi 11X, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Note 10 Lite, Oppo F19 Pro+ and Vivo V21.

Amazon is also claiming lowest prices on flagship phones with its Premium Phones Party Event, which will be live until 12th January. Users can get up to 40 per cent off on flagship smartphones along with benefits like extra Rs 5,000 off with Amazon Coupons.

Amazon is also offering mobile accessories starting at Rs 69 and powerbanks starting at Rs 399. Check out the complete list of offers on products at Amazon India.

Meanwhile, Samsung has also announced two new offers on Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3. Customers buying these smartphones will also be able to buy the Galaxy Buds 2 at a discounted price of Rs 1,999, instead of the regular price of Rs 11,999. The company is also offering an instant cashback of Rs 7,000 on HDFC bank debit or credit card.

All offers are applicable with immediate effect and will be valid till January 31, 2022. Customers can available benefits on Samsung.com/in, Samsung Exclusive Stores, leading retail stores & leading e-commerce portals.

After Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers, late night talk show host James Corden tests Covid positive



source