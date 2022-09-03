Next iPhone SE to look like the iPhone XR, iPhone 14 Pro to get new ultrawide camera – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Ads

Login

Vlad 30 August 2022

Apple iOS Rumors

The next iPhone SE will finally drop its current design and switch to one that will allegedly be identical to that of the iPhone XR from 2018. That is, if a new rumor on the matter is to be believed. Its source is Jon Prosser, talking on the Geared Up podcast, and he has provided reliable information in the past, so maybe this does in fact pan out.

But you probably shouldn’t get the bubbly ready just yet, as there was a new iPhone SE launched earlier this year, and it came two years after its predecessor. And thus, if Apple keeps the same release pacing for this series, it means the new model, the one that’s going to look like an iPhone XR, will only arrive in 2024. By which time that design will be six years old. You can clearly feel how much Apple cares about its most affordable phone, can’t you?

Moving on to devices the company definitely cares about, the iPhone 14 Pro series is now rumored to sport an upgraded ultrawide camera, with 1.4μm pixel size. That would be a big increase from the 1.0μm pixel size on the iPhone 13 Pro‘s ultrawide camera, and it unsurprisingly has led to the components being more expensive for Apple to source.

The sensor is apparently made by Sony, while the “compact camera module” is made by LG Innotek, and both companies are set to be beneficiaries of the price increase. On the other hand, buyers of the two Pro models coming out later this year will theoretically be the beneficiaries of better ultrawide shots, especially at night. Let’s see if that actually happens.

Source 1 | Source 2

Exactly. Or at least iPhone X or Xs designs. Iphone Xr has bigger bezels than my anxiety. But, I doubt that Apple will release an iPhone "Mini" like phone (with nice Oled screen, small bezels), call it SE, and price it at 400€. Lol, ne…

In Apple we trust. For Apple and country. God bless Apple. Etc.

Just use the god damn iPhone Mini design as an SE version geez.. the XR was horribad in all aspects!

Phone finder

All brands Rumor mill

Home News Reviews Compare Coverage Glossary FAQ RSS feed

Youtube Facebook Twitter Instagram

© 2000-2022 GSMArena.com Mobile version Android app Tools Contact us Merch store Privacy Terms of use Change Ad Consent Do not sell my data

source