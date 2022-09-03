Free TV Services Like Pluto, Tubi and Freevee Are Reruns Investors Should Watch – Bloomberg

Ads

David Westin speaks with top names in finance about the week’s biggest issues on Wall Street.

Bloomberg Wall Street Week, hosted by David Westin, is a reinvention of the iconic Wall Street Week, which aired on PBS for over 30 years and was hosted by late financial journalist Louis Rukeyser. The one-hour program features market and geopolitical discussions with a rotating panel of influential voices including thought leaders, CEOs, policy makers and economists.

Follow Bloomberg reporters as they uncover some of the biggest financial crimes of the modern era. This documentary-style series follows investigative journalists as they uncover the truth

With the price of Walt Disney Co.’s Disney+ and Hulu streaming services rising sharply in the next few months, following Netflix’s price increases earlier this year, budget-conscious consumers may soon be culling the streaming outlets they pay for. As they do, services that should get more attention from viewers and investors are those that don’t cost anything, such as Paramount Global’s Pluto TV, Fox Corp.’s Tubi and Amazon.com Inc.’s Freevee.

These free services, which generate revenue with ads, aren’t likely to serve as a substitute for a paid service for too many people. Viewers who want to catch the latest episode of buzzy shows like “Stranger Things,” for instance, won’t find it on Pluto or Tubi. What they will find are older movies and TV shows — some made decades ago, like the original “Mission: Impossible” or “Gunsmoke” — interrupted by plenty of commercials. If that sounds like much of the cable TV universe, so be it. But unlike cable, these services are free, in a throwback to the original days of television, which makes them a decent supplement to the now-costly array of subscription streaming services.

