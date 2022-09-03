Daily Authority: Guten Tag from Berlin – Android Authority

Links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
🍳 Hello again, fellow tech lovers. I’m back after a two-week-long hiatus with yet another Wednesday daily. I traveled to the Maldives and realized just how important it is to pause and take time out from our hectic schedules for some TLC. I hope you get to take that vacation you’ve been planning soon. On that note, let’s head to Berlin.
IFA, or Internationale Funkausstellung 2022, is right around the corner, running from September 2 to 6. For the uninitiated, it is one of the oldest technology exhibitions in Europe where some of the biggest tech companies in the world come together to announce new products. As usual, the Android Authority team will be on ground zero in Berlin to get you all the latest from the event. Here’s what you can expect to see at the show.
HMD Global: We expect to see some new Nokia phones. After all, it’s a European tech show, and it’s only natural for one of Europe’s legacy brands to show face. HMD Global and Nokia were barely on anyone’s lips at MWC 2022 held in Barcelona earlier this year. Will the company bring the goods this time around? We’ll soon find out.
Samsung: Our South Korean friends aren’t showing off any new phones at IFA 2022, but have launched a snazzy new collection of home appliances focused on sustainability. They have a new washer that reduces microplastic emissions from clothing, an oven that provides meal plans and makes timelapse videos of the food being cooked in it, and more.
LG: You have to admit, LG makes some of the best OLED TVs in the market. At IFA 2022, the company will show off the world’s largest OLED TV with a whopping 97-inch screen. It also has the world’s first bendable OLED TV which lets users choose the ideal arc from twenty curvature levels. Pretty impressive, eh?
TCL: The Chinese electronics company is holding a grand launch event on September 1 to unveil a number of products. Teasers suggest that TCL will have new TVs, home appliances, and more. Speaking of, TCL now sells the cheapest 5G tablet you can get, and it has Android 12.
Huawei: You may have forgotten about Huawei after its US ban, but the company is very much still creating some great tech. It has a press conference scheduled for September 3 at IFA 2022. Will we see the Huawei Mate 50 with variable apertures make its international debut? Only time will tell.
Honor: No longer a part of Huawei, Honor is doing its own thing at IFA 2022. After launching its first western flagship phone earlier this year, the brand is set to showcase an entire lineup of devices, including phones, laptops, and more on September 2.
Asus: It looks like the Zenbook 17 Fold is getting a proper launch at IFA 2022. This unique laptop was originally revealed at CES 2022, and now it may finally get a price and release date. Do laptops really need a foldable revolution? We think not.
What more is coming? Check out our full list of expectations from IFA 2022.
↕️ Google is only allowing some to downgrade from Android 13 to Android 12 (Android Authority).
📱 Speaking of Android 13, the beta is finally here for the Galaxy S21 (Android Authority).
🛒 Meanwhile, the Tensor-powered Pixel 6a is just $370 on Amazon right now (Android Authority).
🧷 California passes sweeping online safety rules for kids (The Verge).
🎮 Facebook Gaming is shutting down its app in October (Digital Trends).
⌛ We need your vote: Do you let your phone hit zero before charging? (Android Authority).
🚀 NASA schedules another Artemis 1 Moon mission launch attempt for September 3 (NASA).
🐁 Scientists create synthetic mouse embryos that develop brains, beating hearts (CNET).
🔌 Researchers use infrared light to wirelessly transmit power over 30 meters (Phys.org).
💾 Some government agencies in Japan are still using floppy disks! (Nikkei Asia).
Hate eating your greens? A company based in North Carolina is working to change the taste of fruits and vegetables using gene editing technology. Yup, somehow the world has ended up here.
Have a healthy rest of the week,
Adamya Sharma, Editor.
