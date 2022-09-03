Best Nintendo Switch Deals in June 2022: Save on Consoles and Games at Amazon – Entertainment Tonight

The upgraded version Nintendo Switch OLED was released in October and instantly sold out to then join the PS5 and Xbox Series X in the category of hard-to-find gaming consoles. With the OLED in such high demand, you can still find some great deals on older Nintendo Switch consoles and a ton of Nintendo Switch video games. If you haven’t had a chance to grab a Nintendo Switch console or your go-to video game titles, you might want to consider shopping Amazon’s early Prime Day 2022 deals on select Switch consoles and games.
Right now, Amazon has the Nintendo Switch OLED Bundle with Mario Kart 8 on sale for $349. With its epic library of must-play games from Nintendo and various other publishers, Amazon rarely has markdowns on Switch products (let alone deals on console bundles). The Nintendo Switch is the perfect way to stay entertained on all your flights to your summer vacation destinations, so shop the best pre-Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Nintendo Switch products below.
Race through all the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tracks, including all the race tracks from the Wii U version of the video game. Save on this Nintendo Switch console bundle and have endless fun thanks to the thousands of game titles available for the Switch.
The Nintendo Switch Lite system is the perfect portable console for anyone who travels a lot.
Play as your favorite Hyrule hero in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Unlock various puzzles as you fight off Keese, Guardians and many more menacing foes. But don’t worry, Link still has plenty of time to fish, explore the landscape and even test out his culinary skills.
If you haven’t grabbed a copy Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for your PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch or Xbox yet, then this is your sign to treat yourself. After all, you can’t beat a pre-Amazon Prime Day 2022 deal on a video game that combines Star Wars and Legos.
Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Yoshi join forces to battle with an arsenal of weapons through four new worlds.
Learn and master tons of tricks and skate like the legendary Tony Hawk in this completely remastered skateboard series.
Just Dance 2022 is a great way to stay active while avoiding the summer heat. Plus, it’s a great game for your next party.
This story-driven adventure takes you on a journey to save the entire Mushroom Kingdom. Mario Bros. U Deluxe includes the New Super Mario Bros. U and New Super Luigi U games.
Trek through the Hisui region and research a whole new facet of Pokemon lore in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Of course, you have to be wary of the alpha Pokemon while you keep track of all the upcoming space-time distortions.
