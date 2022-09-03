Here's everything coming to and leaving Hulu in June 2022 – The A.V. Club

Ads

The saying goes that April showers bring May flowers, but what does June bring? A bunch of newly added films and shows onto Hulu, that’s what.

This month marks the arrival of the queer rom-com Fire Island, said to be a modern twist on Jane Austen’s classic Pride And Prejudice. Starring comedians Joel Kim Booster and Bowen Yang, Fire Island follows their group of friends on vacation in the historic LGBTQ+ locale of Fire Island. Of course, no Pride And Prejudice retelling would be complete without an aloof Mr. Darcy—played by Conrad Ricamora in this version. Let the rain confession scene commence!

Get ready for some more shenanigans with Only Murders In The Building’s second season premiere on June 28. The trio of Mabel (Selina Gomez), Oliver (Martin Short), and Charles (Steve Martin) are being framed, and so they have to solve a murder. A slew of suspects come in the form of new additions to the cast like Cara Delevingne Amy Schumer, and Shirley MacLaine.

If you’re looking for some highlights of what to what to watch on Hulu and other streamers this June, The A.V. Club has got you covered with our June preview here.

America’s Got Talent: Season 17 Premiere

Dancing With Myself: Series Premiere

Fantasy Island: Season 2 Premiere

Lego Masters: Season 3 Premiere

Glee: All Seasons

The 6th Day (2000)

30 Minutes Or Less (2011)

50 First Dates (2004)

A Good Day To Die Hard (2013)

Alien (1979)

Aliens (1986)

Alien 3 (1992)

Alien: Resurrection (1997)

Alien V. Predator (2004)

Alien V. Predator: Requiem (2007)

The American (2010)

An Education (2009)

Bewitched (2005)

Bridesmaids (2011)

Burn After Reading (2008)

Cabin Fever (2003)

Compadres (2016)

Country Strong (2010)

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Dick (1999)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard 2 (1990)

Die Hard With A Vengeance (1995)

The Dilemma (2011)

Disturbing The Peace (2020)

Don Jon (2013)

The Fifth Element (1997)

Fred Claus (2007)

Freddy Got Fingered (2001)

Get Low (2010)

The Girl Next Door (2004)

Go For It (2011)

Gridiron Gang (2006)

Happy Feet (2006)

Happy Feet Two (2011)

In The Line of Fire (1993)

The Last Tourist (2021)

Lemon (2017)

Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)

Martha Marcy May Marlene (2011)

Masterminds (2016)

Muppets From Space (1999)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

New Year’s Eve (2011)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Predator (1987)

Predator II (1990)

Predators (2010)

The Professional (1994)

Prometheus (2012)

Push (2009)

Reign Over Me (2007)

Results (2015)

Robots (2005)

RV (2006)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

The Smurfs (2011)

The Smurfs 2 (2013)

There’s Something About Mary (1998)

Tomcats (2001)

Try Harder! (2021)

Tyler Perry’s Meet The Browns (2008)

Untraceable (2008)

Vacancy (2007)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

Weekend At Bernie’s (1989)

When A Stranger Calls (2006)

White God (2014)

Your Highness (2011)

The Croods: Family Tree: Season 3

The Orville: New Horizons: Series Premiere

The DUFF (2015)

Fire Island (Hulu Original)

Intrigo: Dear Agnes (2019)

Hotel Hell: All Seasons

American Ninja Warrior: Season 14 Premiere

Vida: Seasons 1-2

The Accursed (2021)

Between Me And My Mind (2019)

Queens Of Pain (2020)

Killer Cases: Season 2

The Dog Knight (2021)

Indemnity (2021)

Undercover Boss: Seasons 8, 9, 10

Here Before (2021)

Warhunt (2022)

Intrigo: Samaria (2019)

The Free Fall (2021)

The Worst Person In The World (2021)

Love, Victor: Season 3

Accused: Guilty Or Innocent?: Season 2

Alone: Season 8

American Pickers: Season 1

Ancient Aliens: Season 17

Assembly Required: Season 1

Backroad Truckers: Season 1

Crime Beat: Season 1, 2, 3A

Dance Moms: Season 3-4

Dirty Rotten Cleaners: Season 1

Duck Dynasty: Season 1, 2, 4

Hoarders: Season 5, 7, 8, 9, 13

Kids Behind Bars: Life Or Parole: Season 2

Leave it to Geege: Season 1

Lost Car Rescue: Season 1

Married At First Sight: Season 13

Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam: Season 3

Mountain Men: Season 7, 8, 9

Pawn Stars: Season 18

Roman to the Rescue: Season 1C

The Burning Plain (2008)

Europa Report (2013)

Frontera (2014)

The Good Doctor (2011)

I Melt With You (2011)

Obsessed With The Babysitter (2021)

Scary Movie 5 (2013)

Secrets Of A Gold Digger Killer (2021)

The Wrecking Crew (2008)

Two Lovers (2008)

World’s Greatest Dad (2009)

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 1 Livestream

Good Luck To You, Leo Grande (2022)

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 2 Livestream

FX’s The Old Man: Series Premiere

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 3 Livestream

The Ledge (2022)

Ted K (2021)

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 4 Livestream

Motherland: Fort Salem: Season 3

FX’s The Bear: Season 1

The Burning Sea (2021)

Big Gold Brick (2022)

Gasoline Alley (2022)

The Desperate Hour F.K.A Lakewood (2022)

Only Murders In The Building: Season 2 Premiere

Flawless (2007)

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Season 8

Prince Avalanche (2013)

A Glitch In The Matrix (2020)

Miss Snake Charmer (2020)

The Secret Garden (2020)

Destiny In Space (1994)

The Dream Is Alive (1985)

Fires Of Kuwait (1992)

Galapagos (2006)

Hail Columbia! (1982)

Into The Deep (1994)

Journey To The South Pacific (2013)

Space Station (2002)

Survival Island (1996)

T-Rex: Back To The Cretaceous (1998)

Breakup At A Wedding (2013)

The Cat In The Hat (2003)

The Dustwalker (2020)

Pan (2015)

Vhyes (2019)

Notes On A Scandal (2006)

Songs My Brothers Taught Me (2015)

For Akheem (2017)

The Rape Of Recy Taylor (2017)

I.T. (2016)

Wild Nights With Emily (2018)

Carrion (2020)

Killing Them Softly (2012)

The Limehouse Golem (2016)

Osiris Child: Sfv1 (2016)

Pilgrimage (2017)

Ads

10 Year Plan (2014)

4th Man Out (2015)

50 First Dates (2004)

68 Kill (2017)

78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene (2017)

8mm (1999)

A Good Day To Die Hard (2013)

The Adjustment Bureau (2011)

Alien (1979)

Alien 3 (1992)

Alien: Resurrection (1997)

Aliens (1986)

Almost Adults (2016)

Almost Human (2014)

American Gun (2005)

An Acceptable Loss (2019)

The Angel’s Share (2012)

Antz (1998)

Astro Boy (2009)

Austenland (2013)

Band Aid (2017)

The Banger Sisters (2002)

Battle Los Angeles (2011)

Before Midnight (2013)

Billy Madison (1995)

Blue Streak (1999)

Boys On The Side (1995)

Bridesmaids (2011)

Brigsby Bear (2017)

Brothers (2009)

Carnage Park (2016)

Chuck (2017)

Citizen Jane: Battle For The City (2017)

Citizen Soldier (2016)

Copycat (1995)

Crash (2005)

The Cured (2018)

Danger Close (2019)

Dazed And Confused (1993)

Dealin’ With Idiots (2013)

Dealt (2017)

Death At A Funeral (2010)

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard 2 (1990)

Die Hard With A Vengeance (1995)

Donnybrook (2019)

Drag Me To Hell (2009)

Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me (2014)

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

The Face Of Love (2014)

Factotum (2006)

Feel The Noise (2007)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Frank Serpico (2017)

Free To Run (2016)

Freedomland (2006)

Fun With Dick And Jane (2005)

Funny People (2009)

G (2005)

Get Him To The Greek (2010)

Gimme The Loot (2013)

Glee The 3d Concert Movie (2011)

Graduation (2017)

Green Zone (2010)

Hellions (2015)

The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy (2005)

The Hollars (2016)

Hornet’s Nest (2014)

Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)

The House That Jack Built (2018)

I Daniel Blake (2017)

I Know Who Killed Me (2007)

I Remember You (2017)

In The Army Now (1994)

Intermission (2004)

The International (2009)

John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998)

Just My Luck (2006)

The Karate Kid (2010)

Last Days Here (2012)

The Legend Of Zorro (2005)

Let’s Be Evil (2016)

Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)

Love Actually (2003)

Made In America (1993)

Manic (2013)

Maudie (2017)

Mo’ Money (1992)

The Negotiator (1998)

Ode To Joy (2019)

Passage To Mars (2017)

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)

Personal Shopper (2017)

Planet 51 (2009)

Postcards From The Edge (1990)

The Power Of One (1992)

Rabid Dogs (2016)

Radio (2003)

The Raid 2 (2014)

Ramona And Beezus (2010)

Rebel In The Rye (2017)

Roxanne (1987)

Runaway Jury (2003)

Saving Face (2004)

Sense And Sensibility (1995)

Shelley (2016)

The Siege (1998)

Sightseers (2013)

Sparkle (2012)

St. Elmo’s Fire (1985)

Stay (2005)

Step (2017)

Sweet Virginia (2017)

Take Every Wave (2017)

That’s My Boy (2012)

Think Like A Man (2012)

Three Fugitives (1989)

The Three Stooges (2012)

Transcendence (2014)

The Unknown Girl (2017)

Vertical Limit (2000)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

Wolves (2017)

Women And Sometimes Men (2017)

Zookeeper (2011)

source