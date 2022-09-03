5 Excellent Brand Instagram Bios To Inspire Your Own – Search Engine Journal

Ads

An exceptional brand Instagram bio is quite different from that of an influencer. See what makes a great brand Instagram bio here.

Instagram is one of the best ways to market your product or service to a younger demographic.

Out of one billion monthly active users – yes, one billion – two-thirds of them are 34 years old or younger.

But, as with any social media platform, you need to know how to utilize the tools it gives you to brand yourself in the best way possible.

One of the first things someone will see when they open your page is your bio.

It’s easy to overlook the importance of your Instagram bio, but it’s important that you have a well-crafted bio that immediately draws a viewer in and shows them what you’re all about and, more importantly, what they can expect from your page.

If you want to compete successfully in your industry and attract prospective customers, then an excellent Instagram bio is key.

Keep reading to understand what makes an amazing bio, plus examples of brands who have impressed us with theirs.

Instagram is a social media platform that’s all about brevity.

It’s not the place to tell your entire brand’s story or share every single detail – the best Instagram bios are short.

In fact, you only have 150 characters to get your point across, but it also needs to tell your audience what you do and what kind of content they can expect to see from you.

Since you only have 150 characters to pack a punch, your brand’s bio should be packed with details about your business, as well as keywords that will help people find you when they search for related terms.

However, even with so many details, make sure simplicity is your first priority.

Here are some ways to really use your Instagram bio:

Now that you know what types of Instagram bios you can create, let’s see them in action.

We all know the tagline, “America runs on Dunkin’.”

Dunkin’ impressed us with their simple and sweet Instagram bio that stays true to their branding: “IG runs on Dunkin’.”

IG is short for Instagram. Plus, they added two emojis: A coffee and a donut, so that everyone knows what they offer without having to read extra words.

We love how this bio is short, clear, and filled with their brand’s personality.

Create your own: Think of your tagline.

How can you transform it to work as your Instagram bio?

Be sure to add at least two emojis that can communicate what your brand does.

We really love Headspace’s bio because it’s so clear what they do and what type of content you can expect from them.

While it’s simple, it’s still professional with a helpful tone.

This bio entices users and leaves them hungry for more content from their brand – who doesn’t want to be healthy and happy?

Create your own: Write two short, simple sentences that clearly communicate what your brand does.

Make them as easy as possible to read and understand.

Einstein Bros Bagels has a great Instagram bio as well.

It’s simple, yet it’s still clear what they offer.

The fact that their bagels are fresh-baked is very important to their brand, and we love how they included it in their Instagram bio.

This bio also has a really great call-to-action (CTA) which invites people to look at their menu and order online.

A CTA is important because it drives traffic.

If you want your customers to take action, you have to make it easy for them.

Create your own: Write one sentence that describes what you do. Then, include a CTA and a link in your bio.

Unlike the others on this list, Tasty Tie does two things differently:

The term “we follow back” really only works if you do, in fact, have the capacity to follow everyone back.

It’s a good thing because it shows that you aren’t here to worry about how many people you’re following vs. following you – you are interested in creating connections and building a community that isn’t one-sided.

On the flip side, you may get a lot of “fake” followers who don’t belong in your community, but rather, they just want the follow from you.

In this case, it’s up to the social media manager to continue to unfollow those who unfollow you (which likely happens when someone just shows up for the follow).

If you can manage these “fake” follows, the “we follow back” is a good way to hook a visitor who is considering following!

Create your own: Can your value-props be easily written out in a list format with the corresponding emojis?

Think about the few things that make your business unique and go from there.

This is probably the easiest Instagram bio to create and still find success!



The best brands are defined by their values.

Toms is an example of a brand that has a value-driven Instagram bio.

Rather than explaining what they do or sell, they make it clear that they donate one-third of their profits, which sets them apart from other clothing brands.

If your brand is philanthropic and generous, it’s absolutely crucial that you let people know.

Toms isn’t using their Instagram bio as a sales pitch, but instead as an invitation for people to join them in bringing change to the world and be involved in something meaningful.

Create your own: Take the time to describe yourself and what makes you different from other brands.

Then, cut your content down until you can fit in 150 characters – don’t worry about complete sentences.

Add a link to drive action without an explicit CTA.

If you want to create and grow an active Instagram following, you can’t just put up any old bio.

It takes a lot of creativity and hard work to craft an effective bio – one that’s compelling enough to attract new followers while conveying the brand and values you want to put forward.

With all these things to consider, crafting the best bio for your company on social media can be quite the challenge.

If you don’t get it quite right the first time, just keep trying.

Keep turning back to these examples to practice!

