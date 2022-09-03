Samsung casts shadow on Apple ahead of iPhone 14 launch: 'This innovation isn't coming to an iPhone near you anytime soon' – MacRumors Pipa News – PiPa News

Ads

Since the last edition of First Look Friday was published, a small event called the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships took place in Les Gets, France.

The annual event spans the mountain bike disciplines, with title hunts in everything from downhill to cross country.

Riders risk everything and compete for the coveted rainbow stripes, which are only awarded to the winners of each discipline. Of course the riders who become champions are on some of the best and top secret technology in the industry, some of which I saw at the event.

First, and probably most important, is SRAM’s BlackBox prototype rear derailleur and drivetrain mounted to XCO gold medalist Nino Schurter’s Scott Spark. The derailleur doesn’t seem to need a derailleur hanger, but bolts directly to the frame or axle of the bike. As soon as we know more, we’ll be sure to bring you updates.

We also took a look at outgoing men’s DH World Champion Greg Minnaar’s Santa Cruz V10, which appeared to have an all-new Shimano Saint rear derailleur.

Finally, we managed to watch Vali Höll’s Trek Session, also with some unreleased tech.

Up front, the 2022 Women’s Downhill World Champion appears to have a sturdier-looking RockShox Boxxer fork, possibly with 38mm stanchions, larger than the 35mm versions on the current fork. This would bring the Boxxer closer to RockShox’s ZEB fork, which also uses 38mm top tubes.

Sure, the MTB World Championship has been in the spotlight, but it’s not the only event we’ve reported on.

The Malverns Classic, a long-running event hosted in the UK, and one that BikeRadar’s sister title Mountain Biking UK sponsors, also happened this past weekend. We’ve scoured the festival to find new and previously unreleased tech highlights, and we’ve also brought you a rather spectacular retro mountain bike gallery.

If you were into fat tires from the 1970s, that gallery should bring back some fond memories.

Anyway, on to this week’s First Look Friday product picks. Keep reading to check out the latest technology to hit BikeRadar’s desks this week.

Alex Evans / Our Media

With a whopping 7,200 lumens output, the Lupine Alpha has enough power to match its rather fantastic €1,080 price tag.

Of course, at that price, it’s not short on technology, with its features extending beyond its magical maximum output figure and a claimed radius of 480m.

Alex Evans / Our Media

Lupine claims the Alpha’s optics are tuned to deliver impressive illumination on the trail thanks to 22-degree and 18-degree lenses to control the LED output.

While the sleek head unit looks minimalist, it hides Bluetooth smartphone connectivity, meaning a dedicated app can be used to fine-tune the light’s output levels. It also uses that wireless connection to pair with the included remote, ‘Peppi’, which is the primary control for the Alpha.

Alex Evans / Our Media

The head unit has a slim battery life and a mode LED indicator on the back, while the separate battery pack also has a traffic light-style LED and an audible charging indicator.

Alex Evans / Our Media

Combined, the Lupine weighed 735g on my scale (230g main unit, 468g battery, 20g clamp and 17g remote).

I’ve included Lupine’s Alpha in this year’s mountain bike light group test, so stay tuned for a full review on BikeRadar soon.

Alex Evans / Our Media

Alex Evans / Our Media

The Grappler tire from e*thirteen is the brand’s latest model and is aimed at the hardcore, spirited enduro and downhill markets.

To meet the demands of the more extreme sides of mountain biking, e*thirteen has equipped the Grappler with super strong shells, and what it claims is an “exceptionally high grip profile”.

Two compounds are available, with the stickier MOPO version registering as 42a on the durometer across the entire tire tread for maximum traction.

Alex Evans / Our Media

The Endurance compound has 50a shoulder treads and 56a center studs to balance traction and roll speed.

The tread pattern is reminiscent of the tire that has become a fixture in the cycling world, the Maxxis Assegai. In addition to being the most sincere form of flattery, imitation is also a great move by e*thirteen because the Assegai’s all-round grip is virtually unparalleled.

In addition to the composite options, there are two types of housings.

Alex Evans / Our Media

The dual-ply enduro carcass features a higher 120 TPI weave (allowing less rubber to penetrate the tire’s carcass threads, resulting in a lighter construction) and an Aramid bead. The tread is reinforced with an Apex EN insert.

The 29×2.5-inch Grappler Enduro MOPO compound tire weighed 1,300g on my scale, while the Endurance compound in the same width and carcass dimensions was 1,321g.

The DH carcass tire also has a double-ply construction but uses a thicker 72 TPI weave. An aramid bead is present, but the Apex inserts are DH certified. The 29-inch MOPO compound version weighed in at 1,440g, while the Endurance compound tipped the scales at 1,466g.

Alex Evans / Our Media

Stay tuned for full reviews of all four tires on BikeRadar soon.

Alex Evans / Our Media

The FK1 Enduro Shoe from DMT is a super lightweight (659g, pair EU42) flat pedal shoe with knit construction and a Michelin OCX rubber sole.

The upper’s unusual knit construction, DMT claims, is designed to create a fit that “adapts to your foot shape.” It is also claimed to be highly breathable and wick moisture away from your feet.

Alex Evans / Our Media

A lack of seams enhances the comfort of the FK1.

Their toecap and certain areas of the shoe’s upper, such as the heel, have increased protection to reduce wear and help prevent injury. The ankle collar is made of soft microfiber material and is stretchy to ensure a snug fit around your ankle.

Alex Evans / Our Media

Lightweight shoes — like Five Ten’s Trailcross range — are certainly popular with the less extreme mountain bikers, but the lack of protection can be problematic for some enduro or downhill riders.

Alex Evans / Our Media

Stay tuned for a review of the FK1 to see if they hit the mark.

Alex Evans / Our Media

This isn’t Look’s first foray into flat pedals, but it’s arguably a more dedicated effort aimed at the MTB market.

The French-made composite platform measures 103 x 103 mm at its widest point and is 18 mm thick at its deepest, central point. This gives the pedal a convex shape, with the front and rear edges being 13mm thick.

Alex Evans / Our Media

They have eight replaceable pins that can be loaded on the back, seven around the perimeter of the pedal and one in the middle.

Alex Evans / Our Media

They spin on a Chromoly shaft and use a total of three bearings. These are sealed with a ‘premium seal system’.

Alex Evans / Our Media

Available in five vibrant colors (lime pictured) and weighing just 333g per pair, Look hopes the modest asking price will be enough to entice people to buy them.

