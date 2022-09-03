Electric Car Sales in China Ruled by BYD, Great Wall, Tesla – Bloomberg

Ads

Climate change is increasingly threatening cities with catastrophic flooding. Many are now looking to Rotterdam, and its long history of innovation when it comes to holding water at bay.

‘Wayfinding’ systems are the smart design tools that help people navigate from place to place. It’s a universal language that exists everywhere – from the roads we drive, the paths we walk and the airports and malls we traverse.

Liz Truss Criticised by Police Chief as UK Waits for Leadership Ballot Results

Serena Williams Dubbed ‘One of the Greatest of All Time’ After Final Match

BYD Stock Sale Is an Old-School Value-Investing Move by Buffett

China’s Covid Spread Persists After Mega-City Lockdown

A Ring of Empty Pedestals Marks the Lack of Women in Copenhagen’s Public Art

SoftBank Plans Vision Fund Staff Cuts of at Least 20%

Biden Weighing Actions to Curb US Investment in China Tech

Megawide Plans Bus Terminals, Data Centers From Sale of Airport

Rajapaksa Returns to Sri Lanka Weeks After Losing Power, AP Says

Trump Misses Filing Deadline in Conspiracy Suit Against Clinton

Citigroup Cuts Dozens of Mortgage Staffers After Housing Market Slows

Yankee Candle Founder’s $23 Million Massachusetts Compound Comes With Bellagio-Inspired Water Park

Jane Fonda Says She Has Cancer, Is Dealing Well With Chemo

New York DA Is Seizing ‘Looted’ Ancient Artifacts From the Met

A Job Market Anomaly Begins to Correct

Subtle Job Growth Shift Exposes Cracks in Labor Market

California Steamin’ on Such a Summer’s Day

The ESG Crown Is Slipping, and It’s Mostly the Fund Industry’s Own Fault

A New Contaminant Found in Popular Drugs Could Cost Big Pharma Millions

The Anti-ESG Crusader Who Wants to Pick a Fight With BlackRock

Serena Williams Forever Changed How Brands See Female Athletes

US Women’s Employment Nears Level Not Seen Since February 2020

Bankers at CIBC London Had Book of Sexual Jokes About Women

Californians Asked to Conserve Power Amid Brutal Heat Wave

California Faces Blackout Risks Through Labor Day Holiday

Stockholm’s ‘Housing for All’ Is Now Just for the Few

Texas Sees Historic 26% Surge in Tax Revenue as Inflation Soars

Crypto Firms Are Still Investing Big in Sports

Bankrupt Celsius Seeks to Return $50 Million of Locked Crypto

A Dozen Crypto ETFs That All Act the Same: An Industry Identity Crisis

