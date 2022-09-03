Watch the 1st trailer for 'Andor' on Disney Plus from Star Wars Celebration 2022! – Space.com

Ads

By Jeff Spry published 26 May 22

Check out this initial look at the upcoming “Star Wars” prequel starring “Rogue One’s” most notorious spy.

The first major news breaking out of Star Wars Celebration 2022 in Anaheim, California is the trailer debut for the live-action series “Andor” and we’ve got an exciting look at this intriguing spinoff prequel coming in August.

We first heard about actor Diego Luna returning to his “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (opens in new tab)” role as the resourceful Alliance Intelligence Officer and starship pilot Captain Cassian Andor back in 2018, when plans for a then-untitled TV series were revealed that would occur prior to the Death Star blueprint heist in 2016’s “Rogue One.” Now, from day one of Star Wars Celebration 2022, we finally get our first glimpse of the Disney Plus (opens in new tab) show.

In “Rogue One,” Andor died with Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) on the Imperial planet of Scarif when the Death Star belched out a superlaser blast that leveled the Citadel Tower and surrounding beachhead. This new series was purported to be centered around Andor’s thrilling spy missions against the Empire in an attempt to bring new hope to the galaxy.



In 2020, word surfaced that Stellan Skarsgard and Kyle Soller were about to become attached to the “Star Wars” project that would also reunite Alan Tudyk as K-2SO and “Rogue One” co-writer Tony Gilroy, who would be writing the pilot episode and possibly be directing several episodes.

The impressive new teaser above shoes glimpses of the Imperial Senate, a blazing spaceship cutting across a jungle-like setting, the Empire staging a planetary assault, and brief peeks at Diego Luna’s sneaky spy, Cassian Andor.

Here’s the new official synopsis from Disney Plus:

“The ‘Andor’ series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.”

Besides Luna reprising his portrayal of Cassian Andor, the rest of the main cast includes Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough and Kyle Soller. “Andor’s” executive producers are Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna and Michelle Rejwan. Tony Gilroy is the series creator and will also double as showrunner.



“Andor” arrives with its 12-episode adventures starting Aug. 31 on Disney Plus.

