A merger between HBO Max and Discovery+ in 2023 hasĀ some fans focused on what won’t be on the new service. HBO Max decided to cancel a Batgirl movie that was already in post-production as well as a sequel to the 2020 movie “Scoob.”

Here & Now‘s Scott TongĀ talks to NPR’s TV critic Eric Deggans.

This segment aired on August 12, 2022.

