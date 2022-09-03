Huge Crypto Price Prediction Reveals Bitcoin Could Almost Double By 2023 – Forbes

Ads

Bitcoin BTC and cryptocurrency prices have collapsed through 2022, with the bitcoin price losing almost 70% from its all-time high set late last year.

The bitcoin price has this week climbed back over the psychological $20,000 per bitcoin level despite crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried issuing a serious warning.

Now, survey data has revealed the average cryptocurrency user expects the bitcoin price to bounce to around $38,000 over the next six months.

The bitcoin price could be set for a break out according to a new bitcoin price prediction.

Crypto owners expect bitcoin to bounce back to around $38,000 before the end of 2022 according to a survey of roughly 4,400 U.S. adults conducted by intelligence company Morning Consult that found the average crypto owner remains highly optimistic about a bitcoin rebound despite the recent price crash.

The survey showed that bitcoin and crypto holders are much more optimistic than the general public, with those who own bitcoin consistently predicting the price will be higher than it is.

Many bitcoin and crypto investors have continued to make bullish bitcoin price predictions even as a brutal crypto crash erased around $2 trillion worth of value from the combined crypto market.

Earlier this week, former stockbroker Jordan Belfort, whose financial crimes through the 1990s inspired the movie The Wolf of Wall Street, predicted the bitcoin price will “almost certainly” climb over the next three to five years.

“Cryptocurrency owners’ optimism may well prove to be misplaced as we enter what the CEO of Coinbase recently described as a ‘crypto winter,'” Morning Consult analysts wrote. “As the price of bitcoin tumbles, many owners may well reconsider their positions.”

Last month, Brian Armstrong, the chief executive of major bitcoin and crypto exchange Coinbase, warned a looming global recession could exacerbate a prolonged crypto price downturn.

“We appear to be entering a recession after a 10-plus year economic boom. A recession could lead to another crypto winter, and could last for an extended period,” Armstrong wrote in a June email to Coinbase staff. “While it’s hard to predict the economy or the markets, we always plan for the worst so we can operate the business through any environment.”

The bitcoin price has fallen away from owners’ expectations over the last six months.

The researchers also warned that if those that have been holding bitcoin for at least three years sell it could “incentivize” others to cash out, further pushing down the price.

“Those that have been invested for at least three years will still be in the black if they choose to sell at the current low price, and increasing volatility may incentivize others to consider cashing out moving forward,” the analysts added.

