What are the cast of To All the Boys I've Loved Before up to now? – The Tab

Kitty is getting her own spin-off!

The first To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before movie dropped on Netflix in 2018. After its initial success, the movie went onto have two follow ups and we all cringed over the love story of Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky. It has been four years since the first movie was released and the cast have been up to a lot since then, making a name for themselves outside the realm of the Netflix. Noah Centineo may no longer be the man everyone is obsessing and thirsting over anymore but what has he been up to since the first film?

Here is everything the cast of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before has been up to since the first film was released:

Lana gained recognition for playing Lara Jean in the To All the Boys franchise from 2018 to 2021. After the first film, Lana went onto star as Saya Kuroki in action series Deadly Class. She hasn’t said goodbye to Netflix just yet as she has recently starred in the TV mini series, Boo Bitch where she plays Erika Vu.

When fans found out Lana was not in a relationship with Noah Centineo, they were shocked. Lana has been in a relationship with musician Anthony De La Torre since 2015 and in 2022 they got engaged.

After starring in To All the Boys, Noah became the heartthrob of 2018. Noah continued to do numerous Netflix projects including The Perfect Date and Sierra Burgess is a Loser. Centineo’s upcoming projects in 2022 include Black Adam, a movie alongside Dwayne Johnson and a movie called The Diary.

Anna Cathcart played Lara Jean’s younger sister, Kitty. She was pretty iconic, especially given she posted all of Lara Jean’s unaddressed letters to her former crushes. After To All the Boys, Anna went onto star as Dizzy in Disney’s Descendants 2 and 3. Anna currently has a new TV series in the works called XO, Kitty. The synopsis for the show reads: “Kitty, the youngest of the Covery sisters, on her quest to find true love.”

Janel Parrish was already a well known face before she joined the franchise after having made a name for herself for her role as Mona Vanderwaal on Pretty Little Liars as well as playing the iconic Jade in the live-action Bratz film. Her latest role was in Magnum P.I. as Maleah. In 2018, Janel married her partner Chris Long in a wholesome ceremony in Hawaii.

Disney star Ross Butler was already an established actor before starring in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. In 2017, Ross starred in the Netflix original 13 Reasons Why as Zach Dempsey as well as starring in Riverdale as Reggie Mantle. Ross is set to star in the second instalment of Shazam! as Super Hero Eugeune.

Gen is Peter’s ex-girlfriend and the popular girl at school and you guessed it, like any old trope she used to be best friends with the protagonist before becoming a mean girl. Like Ross Butler, Emilija starred in Riverdale. She played the role of Midge Klump from 2017 to 2020. Emilija plays one of the leads in Netflix’s upcoming TV show, Fakes.

Christine or Chris as she was called in the movie is Lara Jean’s best friend in all three films. In 2021, Madeleine played the role of Amber in the Paramount plus TV series, Guilty Party and she currently has two upcoming projects in 2022. One of the projects is a Netflix original mini series called Devil in Ohio, where she plays the role of Mae.

All the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before movies are available on Netflix. For all the latest Netflix news, drops, quizzes and memes like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

