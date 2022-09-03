Adult Film Star Making Explicit Content Shuts Down Disney Ride – Inside the Magic

Ads

in Walt Disney World

Credit: Disney

A Disney World ride was recently shut down after an adult film star shared they were making explicit content on the attraction.

Walt Disney World Resort is home to many magical attractions that draw millions of Guests from all over the world. When visiting Magic Kingdom, Disney Park Guests have the opportunity to experience many world-class rides, including Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, Jungle Cruise, “it’s a small world”, and many others.

However, it seems that one Guest recently caused a Disney World ride to come to a stop for breaking the rules.

User @rebeccastarshine shared a video on TikTok showing Under the Sea- Journey of the Little Mermaid stopped and said it was because she was making explicit content.

It was worth getting banned to be honest #fyp

It was worth getting banned to be honest #fyp

♬ locked up – Coinyes

The user shared that she was “banned” following the incident. The TikTok video has since received nearly 100,000 views.

This isn’t the first time that an incident of this nature has occurred at Disney World. Disney Cast Members shared that a couple was caught performing sexual acts on Splash Mountain and, in other theme parks news, a couple was arrested at Cedar Point just last week for having relations while on an attraction.

It should be noted that every Disney World attraction has security cameras strategically placed throughout the ride and Guest behavior while riding is constantly being monitored for their safety.

Disney has specific rules against inappropriate Guest behavior, and anyone who does not follow these guidelines can be escorted out of the Park, banned, and depending on the severity of the situation, even arrested.

Disney’s official description of Under The Sea- Journey of the Little Mermaid reads:

A Song-Filled Shell-abration

Revisit the classic “tail” of how one lucky little mermaid found true love… and legs.

Your underwater adventure takes you below the waves on a tour of Ariel’s gadget-filled grotto. Immersive special effects and hand-drawn animation sequences recreate each unforgettable scene. Watch Sebastian the crab conduct every singing, dancing fish in the sea. Skulk past a sinister eel-infested lair, and then cheer as Prince Eric kisses the girl.

Spot Ariel’s friends Flounder and Scuttle, her father King Triton—and Ursula the sea witch, who looms 7.5 feet tall and 12 feet wide!

Emerge from the ocean’s depths in time to celebrate Ariel’s happily ever after in a spectacular fairytale finale.

What do you think of this Disney incident? Let us know in the comments.

A frequent visitor of Disney and Universal, Andrew will likely be found freefalling on Twilight Zone Tower of Terror or taking in the thrills of the Jurassic World Velocicoaster and Revenge of the Mummy at Universal.



Inside the Magic was created in 2005. What started as a tiny central Florida based website and short weekly podcast that provided our audience the opportunity to visit Walt Disney World virtually has grown to the publishing company it is today. We focus on bringing you all things fun so you can plan your theme park vacation, enjoy Disney at home, and more.

ITM now consists of multiple writers living near both Disneyland and Walt Disney World theme parks and around the world. This allows us to bring you the most interesting, entertaining, and unique entertainment experiences, covering theme parks, movies, TV, video games, special events and so much more.

(function(e,t,n,r){var i=n.currentScript,s=null;if(i)s=i;else{var o=n.getElementsByTagName(r),u=o.length-1;for(var a=u;a>=0;a–)if(o[a].getAttribute(“rel”)===”skimlinks-ref-banner”){s=o[a];break}}s&&setTimeout(function(){var i=e[t]||(e[t]=[]),o={“imageUrl”:”/banners/img/referral/higher_commissions/728X90.gif”,”wid”:”07″,”creativeId”:60710,”color”:”grey”,”size”:”728X90″,”domainId”:”1601785″,”publisherId”:137930,”bannerUrl”:”/banners/js/referral/referral_banner.min.js”,”cdnUrl”:”https://s.skimresources.com”};if(i.length===0){var u=n.createElement(r);u.src=o.cdnUrl+o.bannerUrl,u.async=!0,s.parentNode.insertBefore(u,s)}i.push({el:s,config:o})})})(this,”__skimlinksBanners”,document,”script”);



CONTACT US | ADVERTISE ON ITM

PRIVACY POLICY

Ads

© 2005–2022 JAK Schmidt, Inc. All rights reserved.

By using this site you agree to our privacy policy. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Inside the Magic.

source