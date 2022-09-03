Quordle #189: Let's unravel hints, answers for today's quiz – Economic Times

Ads

India’s economy grew at a four-quarter high of 13.5% in the April-June period from a year ago, boosted by a strong recovery in construction and contact-intensive services as well as a favourable base effect that magnified the growth.

The government has begun a reassessment of the country’s future oil demand and refining capacity requirements as domestic consumption soars, planned refineries are delayed, and predictions of a quick end to the oil age falter,according to officials.

India’s core sector growth slowed to a six-month low of 4.5% in July, pulled down by crude oil, natural gas, cement, and electricity. The core sector had grown 13.2% in June and 9.9 % in the year-ago period, data released by the commerce and industry ministry showed.

