Elon Musk's bold goal of selling 20 million EVs could cost Tesla billions – Economic Times

India’s goods and services tax (GST) collections remained robust in August while manufacturing stayed firm at a near eight-month high, indicating strength in the economy as interest rates inched up and inflation remained elevated.

India will be the world’s future talent factory as it will have 20% of the globe’s working population by 2047, said Bob Sternfels, CEO, McKinsey & Co. The Indian economy seems to have weathered the pandemic fairly well, despite hitting a few rough patches in the last two years.

India is exploring ways to settle its sovereign bonds domestically if they are included in global bond indices and traded overseas, a senior government official said.

