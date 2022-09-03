How to Easily Download Streaming Video on Any Platform – Make Tech Easier

Dark mode:
Stumbled upon an interesting video but you don’t have time to watch it now? You should know that it’s possible to download it for later/offline viewing, even if you found it on streaming platforms, which don’t natively allow you to do that unless you pay for a subscription. This article shows you how you can grab videos from any online platform using your device.
Video DownloadHelper (Firefox | Chrome) is a good example of an extension that helps you download videos directly from your browser. Here’s how it’s done:
Once you’ve installed it on your machine, the download(s) will start in the extension’s pop-up panel.
Note that some videos can be downloaded directly from the browser (for instance, videos from Reddit) without the help of the companion app.
If you don’t feel like installing an extension or another application on your PC, you can always download your videos using an online website. One of the best available is Savefrom, as it lets you grab videos from a truckload of websites.
A desktop-based download might offer a superior experience when it comes to video downloading for a number of reasons. These include being able to set up multiple downloads, no limitations on video length or resolution and better privacy controls, just to name a few. On the other hand, some of these services are paid or come with limited features when used for free.
One of the many options available is 4K Video Downloader. This is an easy-to-use software that lets you download videos by copy/pasting the link to a video (or a playlist). We also have a tutorial on how to use 4K Video Downloader.
For those who are looking to download videos in bulk, JDownloader may be the better choice. This is an open-source download manager with a large community of developers backing it up. Follow the steps below if you wish to grab all the videos from a page.
You may not be aware that VLC, the program many use to watch movies and TV shows, allows you to download videos off all kinds of streaming websites. The process is relatively simple:
Youtube-dl is a solution for more advanced users. If you are comfortable using the command line, you should check it out, as it allows you to download videos from any platform. It’s perhaps the most comprehensive tool on this list, but there’s a pretty non-negligible learning curve to be considered here.
There are tons of tutorials online that teach you the steps, and of course you can go through the documentation as well. However, this may not be something for everyone. For this reason we recommend that you use youtube-dl-gui, which is an unofficial front-end user interface available for Windows and Linux. See the steps below.
If you’re a Windows 10/11 user, you can use the operating system’s built-in Xbox Game Bar to record the screen while the video you want to save for later use on your computer is playing. It works in non-gaming apps too!
Those who have an Android device running Android 10 and above have a native option that allows them to grab videos for their private offline use. It’s called Screen Recorder, and as the name suggests, it allows you to record the screen while a video is playing.
The video will automatically be saved to your device’s gallery. You can check it out from there.
For those on older versions of Android, install one of these third-party screen recording apps or see below.
You can also use Video Downloader, an app that allows you to grab videos off your favorite sites while on your Android device. Here’s how to do so:
Alternatively, you can use a similar app which is called All Video Downloader. It works in similar fashion by allowing you to paste the link to the video or navigate straight to it from within the app.
On Android, you can also quickly download a video by accessing one of the websites that offers this service in your mobile browser. For instance, Savefrom, which is also available as an mobile app. You will, however, have to download it as an APK. If you don’t want to do that, you can always download via your mobile browser.
Technically, no. YouTube’s Term of Service (ToS), for instance, states that users are not allowed to “access, reproduce, download, distribute, transmit, broadcast, display, license, alter, modify, or otherwise use any part of the Service or any Content except: a) as expressly authorized by the Service or b) with prior written permission from YouTube and, if applicable, the respective rights holders.”
However, it’s not illegal to download videos for personal use – just remember you hold no rights over the videos you’ve not created. Therefore, you should abstain from sharing them as your own with the intent to profit or distributing them in any other way.
You have multiple options. For example, you can:
No, but to grab content from major streaming websites and others you’ll need to use one of the tools on our list. However, there are exceptions to this rule. For instance, TikTok allows you to easily download videos off the platform.
