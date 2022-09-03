3 Quick Ways to Crop, Cut & Resize Videos in Windows 11 – WindowsReport.com

Ads

Ever since its release, Windows 11 has been praised for its functionality and innovative new features. There are many editing options available that help you create your perfect video.

One popular editing option available is cropping a video. Cropping a video allows you to zoom in on the section of the frame you want, or remove sections you don’t want to be included anymore.

There is a multitude of available video editing software on the internet that you can choose from. Some come with Windows 11, built-in, such as Photos and Clipchamp.

Whether you work as a content creator or simply want to crop your home videos, you need to know what options you have. We will show you in this article the best methods for cropping a video in Windows 11.

If you simply need to crop out black bars from a video or change its aspect ratio, then the built-in Video Editor is the best choice.

It is a native video editor that comes along with the Windows 11 OS and is included in the Photos App.

For more advanced cropping, such as video frame cropping, you should check out the solutions below.

If you wish to save the results, move on to the next guide.

Another great free app that allows you to crop a video on Windows 11 is VLC Media Player. Although it is better known as a media player that can play videos, it has video editing features as well.

Moreover, VLC has two options: you can crop a video for viewing or you can crop it permanently.

An excellent editing tool is Clipchamp, which will soon be available as an inbox App for Windows 11 users. Although it is not free to use all of its features, the free version comes in handy when it comes to cropping.

Clipchamp is a user-friendly platform that offers you a wide selection of editing options to choose from and is the most recommended for advanced editing.

The drawback when using Clipchamp to crop a video in Windows 11 is that the free basic subscription has limitations. You cannot export videos under a large resolution, for example.

Check out our dedicated article to find out how to trim videos using Clipchamp on Windows 11.

When it comes to editing a video, you can adjust multiple different things, according to your desires. The terms trim and crop often come up and can sound similar, but they have different meanings and accomplish different goals.

Trimming a video means editing sections from it. For example, you can remove the last seconds of it and make it shorter.

On the other hand, cropping a video refers to focusing on a particular video frame by zooming in on it.

Another editing term is split. When you split a video, you divide it into two separate videos, which you can then edit separately.

You can opt-out of using complicated editing tools if you simply need to split or trim a video. The Photos App is your best choice in this matter.

We hope that the solutions in this article helped you successfully edit your videos according to your needs and preferences.

To take editing to another level, you can also check out our video on the best screen recorder software for Windows 10/11.

Which is your favorite App for cropping a video on Windows 11? Let us know your thoughts and questions in the comments section below.

