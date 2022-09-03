Introducing Mehracki Token: The Feel-Good Cryptocurrency Built On Solana – NewsBTC

Ads

There has been an influx of meme coins in the past year as opposed to 2013, a decade ago, when it was just DogeCoin (DOGE). The crypto community has gotten more interested in meme coins and as of the beginning of April 2022, there are about 312 meme coins listed on CoinMarketCap. Mehracki Token (MKI) is a new feel-good meme coin that has come to join the ranks.

Mehracki Token (MKI) is a community-driven meme token built on Solana (SOL) with plans to make wealth for investors and create feel-good activities and projects for people around the world. They plan to focus on industries they believe are feel-good like the hospitality and tourism industries.

To set themselves ahead of the competition from other meme coins, they offer real-life applications like cheap, fast, and borderless transactions. Their users will be able to make transactions using the native MKI tokens and bypass costly intermediaries. They would also have access to info on consumers’ behaviour and will be able to run customers’ loyalty tokens.

Mehracki Token (MKI) having utility and real-life application is a good idea for a meme coin as this will help with its long-term success. Mehracki realises this, which is why they have a threefold reason explaining why they are superior to other meme tokens. These are:

Solana (SOL) is one of the top-ranked blockchains and is the fastest in the world. It delivers fast, cheap, scalable transactions and supports smart contracts written in C++, Rust, and C. It is no surprise that the Mehracki ecosystem is built on it. Its smart contract has five criteria which are;

As a community-driven meme coin, Mehracki (MKI) intends to create a system where its active token holders control the platform. These active users will have the ability to send in proposals for changes in the platform’s operation, and vote on ties in decisions to be made by the core team. This is expected to help the core team make final but critical decisions while also carrying the community along.

Some of the decisions that the governing body might have to make will be on matters like;



Mehracki Token (MKI) is set to launch into its presale phase on the 17th of May, with the first stage ending on the 12th of June and then 2 more stages after that.

There would be a total supply of 100M tokens and the presale price is starting at $0.000056.





