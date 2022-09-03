FG to partner Binance, Talent City in establishing virtual free zone in West Africa – Nairametrics

Ads

Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, NEPZA’s Managing Director

The Nigerian Government announced plans to establish virtual free trade zones for service exports alongside Binance and Talent City.

This was disclosed by the Managing Director of the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) Prof Adesoji Adesugba, in a statement signed by Mr. Martins Odey, Head, Corporate Communications, NEPZA.

Adesugba noted that the partnership was necessary after holding meetings with officials of the two firms on Friday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, according to NAN.

NEPZA said the partnership when agreed would birth a virtual free zone similar to the one in Dubai, citing that the vision would be centered on expanding the frontiers of innovations in the operations and management of free zones in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

“We seek to break new grounds to widen economic opportunities for our citizens in line with the mandate of the authority, the directive of the honorable minister, and the economic development agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Our goal is to engender a flourishing virtual free zone to take advantage of a near trillion dollar virtual economy in blockchains and digital economy,” Adesugba said.

Binance was represented at the parley by Nadeem Ladki, its Executive Director, Regional Strategic Partnerships and Sameera Kimatrai, Binance Senior Legal Counsel, while Luqman Edu, Chief Executive of Talent City and Engr Sikiru Lawal, NEPZA’s Director of Projects and Procurement

At least you should have clarified the other businesses Binance is involved in apart from Crypto. This would have made this news worthy. What specifics would Binance be offering in this mou? The headline will just make people come to read because of Binance but go away disappointed with nothing much on the side of crypto transaction. Looks like this hypocritical government has warmed up to crypto and looking for how to sneak in their enaira into Binance platform. Let’s wait and see where all the dance is going to.

Ads

