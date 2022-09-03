Galaxy S21 One UI 5.0 (Android 13) beta update now available in the UK – SamMobile – Samsung news

Ads

A few weeks after rolling out the One UI 5.0 beta update to the Galaxy S22, Samsung opened the One UI 5.0 beta program for the Galaxy S21 in South Korea. Now, this new major software update is also available for the Galaxy S21 series in the UK.

The Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta update is rolling out to the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra in the UK. The update carries firmware version G99xBXXU5ZVHE and has a download size of 1,957.47MB. The update is available for unlocked models of the Galaxy S21 series smartphones.

If you are a Galaxy S21 series user in the UK and want to try out the One UI 5.0 beta update, you need to install the Samsung Members app on your device and log in to the app using your Samsung account.

Once you are logged into the app, tap on the Galaxy S21 One UI 5.0 beta program banner and register your device. Once you’re registered in the One UI 5.0 Beta program, you will start getting the Android 13 update within a few minutes.



The update brings an enhanced Color Palette feature, stacked widgets, separate call backgrounds for each contact, opt-in notifications for every app, per-app language settings, and improved performance.

The update also brings the ability to edit the lock screen wallpaper collection, spacebar row customization in Samsung Keyboard, improved sound and vibration settings, and the ability to extract text from images or directly through the camera. There’s a separate section called Connected Devices in the Settings app.

Samsung has also improved the design of notifications and the quick setting toggles. The company has improved Samsung DeX UI, start side-by-side multitasking with new gestures, and physical keyboard shortcuts. Search within the My Files app has improved, and it can now search for information within images and documents.

The Digital Wellbeing section’s design has improved, too. The Bedtime Mode feature has been moved from the Clock app to the Bixby Routines app. Samsung has simplified Bixby Routines through the Modes feature. There are easier to discover preset Bixby Routines and more actions and conditions for Routines.

Samsung has added more emojis, improved emoji pairs and AR Emojis, kaomoji, and the ability to add any picture as your emoji background in Mask and Scene modes. You can edit GIFs, add stickers to Google Calendar, and create stickers from any image. Bixby now works on the device, making it faster.

Samsung has also improved the camera app. It’s now easier to zoom with one finger, easily go back to the Photo mode, and use the telephoto camera in the Food mode. Stories have improved as well. Samsung has also improved filters in the Camera, Photo Editor, and Video Editor apps.

The South Korean firm has also improved security, privacy, and performance on the Galaxy S21 series with the One UI 5.0 beta update. Animations and transitions have improved, too. It’s also easier to glance at the security and privacy status of the phone. Accessibility and Emergency features have been improved as well.

Thanks for the tip, @psychomania666!

SamsungGalaxy S21

SamsungGalaxy S21+

SamsungGalaxy S21 Ultra

Reviews

