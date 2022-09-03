iOS 16 beta 8 now available ahead of final release in September – 9to5Mac

Ads

August 29

Chance Miller

Aug. 29th 2022

Chance Miller

The release of iOS 16 is just two weeks away, and the final beta testing is moving ahead. Apple today has released iOS 16 beta 8 to developers with a continued focus on bug fixes, performance improvements, and final optimizations for things like battery life and new features.



iOS 16 beta 8, build 20A5358a, is available to download now to registered developers via the Settings app. Open the Settings app, choose General, then choose Software Update. As usual, the update may take a few minutes to appear for all beta testers over the air. We expect a new public beta as soon as this afternoon.

iOS 16 beta 7 was released one week ago and included only minor changes and tweaks. Again, Apple’s focus at this point is on fixing last-minute bugs and performance issues. Internally, the company has shifted most of its focus to iOS 16.1, which is likely to be released sometime later this fall.

Apple will hold a special event next week on September 7 to unveil the iPhone 14, Apple Watch Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, and more. The expectation is that Apple will also announce the release date for iOS 16 during this event. If history is any precedent, iOS 16 will likely be released sometime during the week of September 12. We expect the iOS 16 RC next week after the event.

Meanwhile, iPadOS 16 has been delayed until October. Apple confirmed the delay in a statement last week, saying that “iPadOS will ship after iOS, as version 16.1 in a free software update.”

Spot any changes in today’s release of iOS 16 beta 8? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today and throughout the rest of the week.

