Should You Buy A New MacBook Right Now? – Forbes

The competition may be closing in on the benchmarks, but Apple’s Mac laptops continue to be coveted by consumers. But that shouldn’t blind them to what is coming later this year. Anyone looking for a MacBook right now needs to stop and think, because something better is on its way.

With no new announcements this month, the obvious answer on what hardware to buy would be the 14-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops released late in 2021. These are the newest macBook designs available, and offer supreme levels of performance.

And that, frankly, is part of the problem. Yes there are strong benchmarking and performance numbers coming back, but the average consumer does not need this much power on tap… and remember that this power comes at a significant monetary cost. These MacBook Pro laptops are expensive enough for those who definitely need the power, but for everyone else needing a good computer to run around the normal day-to-day tasks, it feels excessive both in cost and specs.

What choices does that leave? First up is the awkward entry-level MacBook Pro which offers a little bit more power for a lot more cost over the MacBook Air. Frankly if you need the power you have the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops. For everyone else the MacBook Air should be enough.

But the technology in the MacBook Air is comfortably two years old, the laptop relied on the older design, the lower specs of items like the display and I/O ports, all held back by Apple’s stubborn need to make those first ARM-powered Apple Silicon Macs look exactly the the intel laptops. That helped promote the idea of continuity, but these once-revolutionary MacBooks look tired, out of date, and ready to be replaced.

Thankfully Apple will be doing just that. Perhaps it was too ambitions a viewpoint from the geekerati to expect Apple to launch a new MacBook Air at March’s event; this would have been out of sync with both the major release dates of macOS, but also out of sync with the MacBook release schedule that is becoming ever more recognisable.

Simply put, October is the month for new MacBooks, just as September is the new time for an iPhone, and March is the time for the desktop range.

Apple’s new MacBook Air is coming. It’s expected to be the first of Apple’s Macs to ship with the next-generation M2; the new design language seen the the larger MacBook Pro models, and two years with of experience in ARM-based laptops and desktops fed into the new design.

There’s a grid chance Apple will add a 15-inch model to the Air line-up alongside the 13-inch model. Apple’s consumer MacBook range may be solid right now, but it’s going to get a lot better.

