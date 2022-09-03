iPad chip list: Here’s what Apple Silicon is in every model – 9to5Mac

Ads

Curious what chip Apple has put in its iPads over the years or what A or M-series is in your current iPad? What about the chip used in the original iPad? Read along for a look at the complete iPad chip list for what comes in every model going back to 2010.



Apple puts most of its focus on what its devices can do rather than the detailed specs powering them. But a big part of that is making its own SoC (system on chip) for its iPads (and iPhones) that are fine-tuned to work as powerfully and efficiently as possible with iPadOS and iOS. All of that really took off with iPhone and led to A-series chips in iPad as well as M-series Apple Silicon making its way to Mac and iPad.

One example of that impressive hardware/software engineering was in 2019 when the iPhone 11 Pro Max with 4GB RAM beat out the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ which has 12GB RAM in a speed test. The tight integration between iPhone hardware and iOS made up more than an 8 GB memory difference. The same is usually true for iPad and Mac vs Android tablets and PCs too.

Ok, here’s the full iPad chip list:

Apple Silicon M1 – CPU 8 cores: 4 performance, 4 efficiency, 3.2 GHz; GPU 8 cores

Apple Silicon M1– CPU 8 cores: 4 performance, 4 efficiency, 3.2 GHz; GPU 8 cores

Apple Silicon M1– CPU 8 cores: 4 performance, 4 efficiency, 3.2 GHz; GPU 8 cores

A15 Bionic – 6 cores: 2 performance, 4 efficiency, 3.2 GHz

A13 Bionic – 6 cores: 2 performance, 4 efficiency, 2.66 GHz

A14 Bionic – 6 cores: 2 performance, 4 efficiency, 3.0 GHz

A12 Bionic – 6 cores: 2 performance, 4 efficiency, 2.5 GHz

A12Z Bionic – 8 cores: 4 performance, 4 efficiency, 2.5 GHz

A12Z Bionic – 8 cores: 4 performance, 4 efficiency, 2.5 GHz

A10 Fusion – 4 cores: 2 performance, 2 efficiency, 2.3 GHz

A12 Bionic – 6 cores: 2 performance, 4 efficiency, 2.5 GHz

A12 Bionic – 6 cores: 2 performance, 4 efficiency, 2.5 GHz

A12X Bionic – 8 cores: 4 performance, 4 efficiency, 2.5 GHz

A12X Bionic – 8 cores: 4 performance, 4 efficiency, 2.5 GHz

A10 Fusion – 4 cores: 2 performance, 2 efficiency, 2.3 GHz

A10X Fusion – 6 cores: 3 performance, 3 efficiency, 2.3 GHz

A10X Fusion – 6 cores: 3 performance, 3 efficiency, 2.3 GHz

A9 – 2 cores: 1.85 GHz

A9X – 2 cores: 2.16 GHz

A9X – 2 cores: 2.26 GHz

A8 – 2 cores: 1.5 GHz

A8X – 3 cores: 1.5 GHz

A7 – 2 cores: 1.3 GHz

A7 – 2 cores: 1.4 GHz

A5 – 2 cores: 1 GHz

A6X – 2 cores: 1.4 GHz

A5X – 2 cores: 1 GHz

A5 – 2 cores: 1 GHz

A4 – 1 core: 1 GHz

What iPad chip most surprised you? Or what did you find most interesting about how Apple has used chips in iPad over the years? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Thanks for reading our iPad chip list!

Data sourced from The iPhone Wiki and Mactracker

