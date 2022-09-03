My Account
Last Updated : August 14, 2022 / 10:03 AM IST
Top cryptocurrency news on August 14: Bitcoin inches higher, ethereum to upgrade to ETH 2.0 and more<!– Moneycontrol Daily | Your Essentials 7 –>
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day
Market Buzz
Bitcoin at Rs 18.55 lakh
Cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on August 14. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.18 trillion, a 0.73 percent increase over the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours reached $56.85 billion, down 13.01 percent. The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.09 billion, 8.96 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins is now $52.02 billion, which is 91.50 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of bitcoin was Rs 18.55 lakh, with a dominance of 39.88 percent. It is a 0.29 percent drop over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Read full here
Big Story
Ethereum rallies as network approaches merge event
Ethereum’s long-awaited upgrade—known as “the merge”—could happen sooner than expected, on September 15 or 16, according to a prominent member of the blockchain’s community. The upgrade, which will complete ethereum’s move to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, was originally expected to take place on or around September 19. Ethereum’s upgrade to ETH 2.0 means that instead of being a proof-of-work blockchain, Ethereum will be proof-of-stake. Read details here
Market Buzz
New survey shows what players want from blockchain games
Newzoo, a well-known agency that reports games market data, recently conducted a survey for blockchain games. While the report showed a general rise in gamers’ interest in P2E games, there was significant feedback from the respondents. Out of the total respondents, 40 percent showed interest in blockchain games and might try one this year. Of the 40 percent, only 5 percent exhibit strong interest, and the remaining 35 percent are moderately interested. Take a look
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd. All rights reserved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
