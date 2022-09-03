Justin Bieber Buys Another Bored Ape NFT, Pays $470K Worth of ETH – CryptoPotato

Home Latest News Justin Bieber Buys Another Bored Ape NFT, Pays $470K Worth of ETH...

Justin Bieber Buys Another Bored Ape NFT, Pays $470K Worth of ETH

Brandon Martin
Justin Bieber continues with his involvement in the field of NFTs. He bought another Bored Ape, this time for $470K worth of ETH.
The Canadian superstar Justin Bieber is on a buying spree, and it appears that his appetite for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) is on the rise.
 
