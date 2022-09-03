Justin Bieber Buys Another Bored Ape NFT, Pays $470K Worth of ETH – CryptoPotato

Ads

Justin Bieber continues with his involvement in the field of NFTs. He bought another Bored Ape, this time for $470K worth of ETH.

The Canadian superstar Justin Bieber is on a buying spree, and it appears that his appetite for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) is on the rise.



Featured image courtesy of Rolling Stone

Georgi Georgiev is CryptoPotato’s editor-in-chief and a seasoned writer with over four years of experience writing about blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Georgi’s passion for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies bloomed in late 2016 and he hasn’t looked back since. Crypto’s technological and economic implications are what interest him most, and he has one eye turned to the market whenever he’s not sleeping. Contact George: LinkedIn



Sign-up FREE to receive our extended weekly market update and coin analysis report

source