Instagram down: Insta mobile app working after suffering global outage – India Today

Instagram is down globally for several users. Most users complain that they are unable to access profiles or refresh the feed. Stories and Reels work perfectly fine. The company hasn’t revealed any official details on the outage yet. We will update the story once Meta issues an official statement on the outage.
Update: The app is working fine not. Feed, profiles, Stories and Reels are all functioning well. No comment from the company yet.
The outage tracking website Downdetector shows that Instagram has been down since 10:45PM Indian Standard time (IST). As per the website, most users are facing issues with loading the feed and profiles. The desktop version is seemingly working perfectly fine. Stories and Reels are loading properly on both app and web. DownDetector website shows that most users are facing issues refreshing the feed and profiles.
India Today Tech has also experienced the outage.The feed and profiles are not loading for us, but Reels and Stories are working perfectly fine. So, if you thought your WiFi was acting up, you were mistaken.
Several users have flocked to the microblogging site Twitter to know more about the Instagram outage. Here are some of the tweets:
Me checking twitter if instagram is down or not: pic.twitter.com/4y8BSX2z22
Coming here to see if Instagram is down again or not pic.twitter.com/DUj4EDQ1zR
It’s not your wifi that’s down, it’s Instagram down once again.#Instagram #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/VTeh34YxbO
The Meta-owned photo sharing app hasn’t revealed any details about the global outage yet. We will update the story once the company issues an official statement on the outage.
