Samsung One UI 4: Features, Compatible Devices, Release Date & More – Updated January 2022 – Android Headlines

Android News / Samsung One UI 4: Features, Compatible Devices, Release Date & More – Updated January 2022
One UI 4 is the latest version of Samsung’s overlay for Android. It is based on Android 12. But what is new in One UI 4? What features are coming? What devices will get the update? When will it be available to everyone?
We’ll answer all of that and so much more here. As this is everything you need to know about One UI 4.
One UI 4 is the latest version of Samsung’s software for its smartphones, and it is based on Android 12. It was first released in Beta on September 14, 2021 to the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. It’s the fourth iteration of the software since Samsung revamped it a few years ago.
Typically, we’ll see the .1 update come with the Galaxy S devices in the Spring, and then the .5 version come towards the fall with the new foldables (previously, the new Notes). Followed by the new version with the new version of Android. So this year we saw One UI 3.1 with the Galaxy S21, One UI 3.5 with the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Fold 3. And now One UI 4 with Android 12 is on its way.
Samsung has gotten very quick with releasing updates in recent years. So while we don’t know for sure when the final, stable version will be released just yet. It would not surprise us to see it start coming out before the end of 2021 on the Galaxy S21.
It’ll likely come to the Galaxy S21 series first, followed by the new foldables (Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3) along with the other older high-end devices from Samsung. The beta will also likely expand to other devices in the next month or so.
Samsung has stated that the following devices will get updated to One UI 4, but it could also be expanded to other devices too. These are for sure getting update though.
It’s good to see Samsung going all the way back to the Galaxy S10 series for this update. As those came out in 2019, they aren’t super old, but we don’t typically see Android manufacturers updating phones that are over two years old (and approaching three years).
Here’s some of the bigger features that you’ll see in One UI 4.
Starting with customization. Samsung is allowing users to customize the widgets in One UI 4. You can also customize your home screen, icons, notifications, wallpapers and so much more. The redesigned widget screen offers deeper customization. Allowing you to change up the appearance.
One UI 4 also brings in some enhanced privacy and protection functions that is going to make it easier to keep your data protected. It expands on Android 12’s permissions options, and allows users to view their permissions history from the last seven days. Instead of just the last 24 hours (what Android 12 does).
There’s much more that is new in One UI 4, but it’s good to see that Android 12’s two biggest focuses are going to make it into One UI 4. Below, you’ll find the full changelog.
This is the full changelog, as of the first beta for One UI 4. This will likely get longer, and some features may be scrapped by the time the final version comes out.
Typically, Samsung’s beta programs aren’t as rough as Google’s, so you may not have as many issues if you join the beta program for One UI 4. But, only time will tell.
If you’re excited to check out Android 12 and One UI 4 on your Samsung device, then it’s a good idea to check out the beta, if you have a compatible device. Remember that there will be bugs, so if you don’t want to deal with any bugs, it might be a good idea to wait for the stable build in a few months.
Alex has written for Androidheadlines since 2012 as Editor of the site and traveled the World to many of the biggest Smartphone and Technology events. Alex has a background in Technology and IT and Deep Passion for Everything Android and Google. His specialties lay in Smartphones of all budgets, Accessories, Home Automation and more. Contact him at [email protected]
