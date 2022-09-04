White House Twitter is dripping with NJ sarcasm, here's why – New Jersey 101.5 FM

Ads

You may have noticed that the @WhiteHouse Twitter account was fairly sassy this week after Marjorie Taylor Greene commented on student loan debt on NewsMax.

The Garden State is to thank for the new biting personality of the White House account.

Earlier this month Megan Coyne left her position as Gov. Murphy’s social media director (she started off as an intern for his 2017 gubernatorial run) to join the Office of Digital Strategy as Deputy Director of Platforms for the Biden administration.

If you’re unfamiliar with the name, you may not be familiar with her work.

Coyne was one of the people behind one of my favorite Twitter accounts, @NJGov. Over the last few years the account has effortlessly captured the New Jersey attitude we all know and love.

The tweets ranged from being informative

To being flat out snarky (and I say that as a positive)

But most importantly, they always exuded Jersey pride

I’m not the only one who will miss Coyne’s sense of humor on the @NJGov account.

“Megan Coyne has been an incredibly valuable member of our team, and her humor and wit will be greatly missed in our office,” said Gov. Phil Murphy.

“Her passion for our state—and fierce defense of Central Jersey—is unparalleled and as the person behind @NJGov, Megan’s voice has become synonymous with New Jersey. I wish her the best at the White House.”

I, too, wish Megan the best of luck in her new job and I can’t wait to see what hot takes and scathing put downs she comes up with next.

For the time being at least, she seems satisfied with her work in her new position:

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore.

