Home Latest News MicroStrategy (MSTR) – Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock MicroStrategy Incorporated Is Falling...

MicroStrategy (MSTR) – Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock MicroStrategy Incorporated Is Falling Agai – Benzinga

By
Josh Durso
-
Ads

MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR shares are trading lower on continued downward momentum after the D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine announced a lawsuit against Chairman Michael Saylor.
What Happened?
Racine took to Twitter Wednesday afternoon to announce a lawsuit against Saylor for alleged tax fraud. 
"Today, we’re suing Michael Saylor – a billionaire tech executive who has lived in the District for more than a decade but has never paid any DC income taxes – for tax fraud," Racine said via tweet… Read More
See Also: Why American Virtual Cloud Technologies Shares Are Getting Hammered Today
According to data from Benzinga Pro, MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week high of $891.38 and a 52-week low of $134.09.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Visit Benzinga’s Crypto Homepage1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

source

Ads
Previous articleOnePlus 10T review: Is Malaysia’s cheapest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 phone any good? – SoyaCincau.com
Josh Durso
http://
He is currently Editor at Inferse.com. He is a political columnist for the Finger Lakes Times, Eiram.org, and is the co-founder of InFocus.co. His passions include politics, golf, the media, and gadgets.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR