The best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Ring home security – CBS News

Watch CBS News
By Joal Ryan
Updated on: June 30, 2022 / 10:28 AM / Essentials
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
While we’re only weeks away from mid-July’s Amazon Prime Day 2022, “only weeks” can seem like forever if you and your family are waiting for savings on Ring home security devices. Here’s a look at deals you can get right now on packages and bundles via Amazon’s Ring store, including some that include the Ring Video Doorbell. And in a preview of sorts of Amazon Prime Day, some of these deals are only available to Amazon Prime members.
Top deals in this article:
Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month
Ring Alarm 8-piece kit with Ring Indoor Cam and Echo Show 5, $210 with Amazon Prime (reduced from $385)
Ring Video Doorbell bundle with Echo Show 5, $85 with Amazon Prime (reduced from $150)
Ring Alarm 8-piece kit with Ring Video Doorbell: $225 with Amazon Prime (reduced from $340)
Below, you’ll see Ring deals that fit a range of budgets and home-security needs. We’re talking about everything from elaborate home-security systems, to bundles featuring the classic Ring Video Doorbell, or Amazon devices such as the Echo Dot or Echo Show.
The Ring-Amazon connection is a no-brainer: Ring has been owned by Amazon since 2018. And while we expect Alexa-friendly Ring devices to be featured prominently during Amazon Prime Day 2022, we’re excited to see that you can save really big right now on Amazon on several Ring things — especially if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber.
At last look, Amazon’s Ring store had more than a dozen featured deals — and all them were marked “Prime Savings.” This means the lowest, best prices on each of those items are reserved for Amazon Prime members. This is, of course, the way that Amazon Prime Day 2022 will work: The mega-sales event’s spotlighted deals will be exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers.
Not an Amazon Prime member yet? No problem. You can start a subscription today — there’s even a 30-day free trial for brand-new members. And if you don’t sign up today, well, all is not lost. While the biggest, best Ring deals on Amazon right now are for Amazon Prime members, there are still savings to be had for everyone. Read on to get the scoop, and for more info on Amazon Prime Day 2022.
Right now, Amazon has this Ring Alarm security bundle marked down $25 — so, a good deal. But if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can get a great deal: Prime members can get the normally priced $385 system for only $210. That’s $175 off!
The set brings together three components: Amazon’s video-capturing Echo Show 5; the Ring Indoor Cam; and, an eight-piece Ring Alarm system, featuring a Ring Alarm keypad, a base station, a motion detector, a range extender and four contact sensors. The bundle is rated 4.7 stars (out of 5) by Amazon users.
As with other Ring DIY home-security systems, other (sold-separately) pieces can be added as your needs change or grow. And, yup, because of the Amazon-Ring connection, the Ring Alarm system works with Alexa (as do the Ring Indoor Cam and Echo Show 5, natch).
A sold-separately subscription to Ring Protect Pro expands the system’s security coverage by delivering around-the-clock monitoring.
If you’re a Prime member, you’ll see your special $210 sale price at checkout. If you’re not a Prime member, you’ll get the package for $360.
Ring Alarm 8-piece kit with Ring Indoor Cam and Echo Show 5, $210 with Amazon Prime (reduced from $385)
If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get the 2020 Ring Video Doorbell bundled with an Amazon Echo Show 5 right now for only $85 — a savings of $100 off Amazon’s $185 list price.
Enhance your Alexa-friendly security duo with a sold-separately Ring Protect Pro subscription.
If you’re not a Prime member, then you’ll still get a pretty good price on this bundle: $150, a savings of $35.
Reminder: Prime members will see their special discounted price at checkout.
Ring Video Doorbell bundle with Echo Show 5, $85 with Amazon Prime (reduced from $185)
Here’s another early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deal: Right now, Amazon Prime members can get an Alexa-enabled Ring Video Doorbell bundled with an eight-piece, Alexa-friendly Ring Alarm system for $225 — a savings of $115 off the $340 list price.
The Ring Alarm kit features a Ring Alarm keypad, a base station, a motion detector, a range extender and four contact sensors. As with other Ring systems, this one can be enhanced with a sold-separately Ring Protect Pro subscription.
And, sorry, if you’re not a Prime subscriber, then there’s no sale price for you on this bundle. (But, take heart: Amazon says you will pay about $10 less if you buy the package, as opposed to buying all of its pieces separately.)
If you’re a Prime member, you’ll see your special $225 sale price at checkout.
Ring Alarm 8-piece kit with Ring Video Doorbell: $225 with Amazon Prime (reduced from $340)
Currently listed on Amazon for $380, the 14-piece, Alexa-friendly Ring Alarm Pro system can be had by Amazon Prime members for $300 — a deal worth $80.
The system features a built-in Eero Wi-Fi 6 router, and comes with two Ring Alarm keypads, a base station, a range extender, eight contact sensors and two motion-detector devices. The sold-separately subscription to Ring Protect Pro expands your security coverage.
One Amazon customer, who claims in a review to have previously paid “ungodly sums of money” to a traditional security company, says a system like the 14-piece Ring Alarm Pro is a relative bargain.
“This Ring Alarm has the upfront cost of several hundred dollars… BUT,” the customer wrote in a 5-star review of the Ring Alarm Pro, “[n]ow we have a great system at a fraction of the cost that is much more modern, controls well from our phones, and is easily scalable if we want to add more components, sensors, etc.”
This kit is not on sale to non-Prime members.
Per usual, Prime members will see their special $300 price at checkout.
Ring Alarm Pro, 14-piece with built-in Eero Wi-Fi 6 router, $300 with Amazon Prime (reduced from $380)
The Ring Video Doorbell 3 offers Alexa functionality and captures HD-quality video of your visitors, both expected and unexpected. It allows for two-way talk between your visitor and you — wherever you happen to be when you’re monitoring the goings-on from your connected device, including, perhaps, the Echo Dot that comes with this bundle.
Add more layers of protection, not to mention 60 days of video storage, to this bundle by purchasing a sold-separately Ring Protect plan.
Right now, the Ring Video Doorbell-Echo Dot bundle is marked down $20 on Amazon, to $230. This deal is available to everybody; you don’t have to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to save.
Ring Video Doorbell with Echo Dot, $230 (reduced from $250)
Ring Spotlight Cams shoot HD-quality video. Each features a built-in alarm and LED lights. Being an Amazon brand, the cameras work with Alexa and compatible Echo devices (and, of course, your Ring Video Doorbell). All this connectedness allows you to get motion-activated alerts on your device of choice. You can even remotely communicate with visitors at your door. Amazon is offering the Ring Spotlight Cam twin-pack for 12% off the bundle’s usual $400 price, down to $350. This is another Ring deal on Amazon that’s open to everybody, not just Amazon Prime subscribers.
Purchase a sold-separately Ring Protect plan to share your camera footage, and save videos for up to 60 days. Subscription packages start at $3 a month.
Ring Spotlight Cam, white (2-pack), $350 (reduced from $400)
If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can save $50 on the Alexa-friendly Ring Video Doorbell 4 with hardwired Ring Floodlight Cam bundle. If you’re not, you can still save $40 off the $420 Amazon list price.
The set can be operated under a Ring Protect plan (sold separately).
“The video quality is really good and the night vision works great too,” a verified bundle buyer wrote in a 5-star Amazon review. “As you can see from my video I finally caught what was rummaging through my trash barrels at night.”
(Spoiler alert for those who didn’t click to read the review — or review the video: A critter was the culprit.)
If you’re a Prime member, you’ll see your special $370 sale price at checkout.
Ring Video Doorbell 4 (2021 release), white, $370 with Amazon Prime (reduced from $420)
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is scheduled to be held from July 12, 2022, to July 13, 2022. The event’s deals are for Amazon Prime members only.
Still not an Amazon Prime subscriber? Learn more about Amazon Prime (and the 30-day free trial offer) by tapping the button below.
Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month
And while we think Amazon Prime Day 2022 is going to have some great deals, you don’t have to wait for the sales event to score savings. Amazon is slashing prices on a bunch of products right now. Here’s our roundup of early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals:
First published on April 27, 2022 / 4:39 PM
About 100 homes and other structures have been destroyed in a Northern California wildfire that put thousands under evacuation orders.
“We couldn’t even put it in the boat,” Whitney said. “It took five people to drag it into the truck.”
A pilot who gives rides over Minnesota lakes and a passenger were killed when the amphibious ultralight aircraft they were riding in crashed.
NASA scrubbed its second attempt to launch its Artemis 1 test flight on a mission to send an unpiloted capsule on a 37-day trip around the moon and back.
Landon Parrot, 19, allegedly left his child in the car so that they wouldn’t be a disturbance in the house.
The Massachusetts company has reported at least one incident where the rear disc brake cut off a child’s fingertip.
An early morning rally fueled by slower jobs report, faded by mid-afternoon, erasing all gains.
Labor board dismissed Amazon’s allegations of interference; company says it will appeal.
Narasimhan will be taking over the coffee giant at perhaps the most pivotal time in company’s 51-year history.
Owner encourages customers to “give a high five” to local businesses raising prices. “It means a lot.”
The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog says the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine was disconnected to its last external power line.
Both Democrats and Republicans are aggressively targeting South Texas.
Biden portrayed Trump and “MAGA Republicans” as representative of “an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic.”
Former Trump Attorney General Bill Barr criticized the former president’s handling of classified information.
Rep. Jaime Raskin, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and more will appear on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan” this Sunday.
The mystery disease claimed its first victim among health personnel at the clinic on Monday and a second two days later.
“This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky,” she wrote on Instagram.
Dr. Shereef Elnahal, VA under secretary for health, said the care they will offer is “in accordance with generally accepted standards of medical practice.”
The new shots are rolling out to pharmacies and other vaccination sites around the country.
The federal budget for buying and distributing COVID-19 vaccines will run out “as early as January.”
The mystery disease claimed its first victim among health personnel at the clinic on Monday and a second two days later.
The children were ages 7 to 14 and at least three others were injured, according to the police statement.
The incident marks the latest in a recent string of climbing accidents involving volcanoes around the world.
The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog says the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine was disconnected to its last external power line.
The Kremlin said the president’s busy schedule would prevent him from attending the funeral.
Jane Fonda has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and has started chemotherapy, the 84-year-old actor announced Friday. She shared the news in an Instagram post, explaining that she is hopeful despite the diagnosis.
“This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky,” she wrote on Instagram.
The NPR legal affairs correspondent writes of the power of friendship, including the very special ties she formed with Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
In his new memoir the founder of Rolling Stone writes of the magazine’s emergence as a celebration of the power and artistry of rock music – and also about a more personal celebration, when he is inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
“They want to put you in a box and categorize you.”
ZDNet Editor-in-Chief Jason Hiner explains best practices for setup and success of smart home security systems.
NASA scrubbed its second attempt to launch its Artemis 1 test flight on a mission to send an unpiloted capsule on a 37-day trip around the moon and back.
The exoplanet was first discovered in 2017, but the Webb Telescope was able to capture the clearest images of the exoplanet to date.
Tracking tool “Fog Reveal,” in use since 2018, allows cops to access phone IDs and follow people’s movements.
Clara Sorrenti, the popular transgender streamer and activist known online as Keffals, says doxing and hate from Kiwi Farms forced her into hiding.
The bodies were buried at strange angles, some head-first, suggesting the possibility of violent death.
The exoplanet was first discovered in 2017, but the Webb Telescope was able to capture the clearest images of the exoplanet to date.
The Mbiresaurus raathi roamed the earth more than 230 million years ago, researchers said.
“With many communities hit with 1,000-year floods, exceptional drought and historic heat this year, it shows that the climate crisis is not a future threat but something we must address today,” one NOAA administrator said.
Clinical trials are ongoing, and so far, five people have received the implant.
Landon Parrot, 19, allegedly left his child in the car so that they wouldn’t be a disturbance in the house.
Gunmen in two vehicles fired on people gathered after a soccer match, the statement said. Local media reported at least eight wounded.
A tip along with the perseverance of the mother of a woman killed in 2016 led to the arrest of her boyfriend who fled to El Salvador, prosecutors say.
A federal judge has unsealed a detailed inventory of items seized during the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home, Mar-a-Lago. The list includes thousands of documents, some marked “top secret,” along with dozens of empty folders bearing classification markings. Robert Costa explains.
A vehicle wanted in connection with the disappearance was found Saturday and a person detained, police said.
Another frustrating delay for NASA’s star-crossed SLS moon rocket.
NASA scrubbed its second attempt to launch its Artemis 1 test flight on a mission to send an unpiloted capsule on a 37-day trip around the moon and back.
Engineers are hopeful the weather will cooperate for the planned launch Saturday of NASA’s Artemis moon rocket.
The exoplanet was first discovered in 2017, but the Webb Telescope was able to capture the clearest images of the exoplanet to date.
Engineers developed a work around to avoid a repeat of the engine cooling problem that derailed Monday’s launch try.
One of these shows could be your next binge obsession.
Looking for something fresh to watch? Here are the top films available on the streaming platform.
Newport Beach Police give 11-year-old Linda O’Keefe a voice on Twitter hoping to solve her cold case 45 years later.
Unidentified DNA found 31 years ago at the scene of a quadruple murder recently raised hopes that this unsolved mystery might finally be solved — but will it crack the case?
Traffic software company TomTom has listed the places with the worst traffic delays – and, yes, one U.S. city makes the list.
Biden asked to clarify position following fiery Philadelphia speech; The Dish: Chef Polo Dobkin on his Mediterranean-inspired modern American cuisine
The Grammy Award-winning band Old Crow Medicine Show has been on tour since the spring and just released their seventh studio album. For Saturday Sessions, the band performs “Lord Willing and the Creek Don’t Rise.”
The Grammy Award-winning band Old Crow Medicine Show has been on tour since the spring and just released their seventh studio album. For Saturday Sessions, the band performs “Paint this Town.”
The Grammy Award-winning band Old Crow Medicine Show has been on tour since the spring and just released their seventh studio album. For Saturday Sessions, the band performs “Gloryland.”
Chef Polo Dobkin discusses his Mediterranean-inspired modern American cuisine served at his New York restaurant “Meadowsweet.” Michael George makes a visit for The Dish.
Copyright ©2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.
The best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Ring home security – CBS News
Watch CBS News