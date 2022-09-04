iPhone 11, 12 and 13 got cheaper before iPhone 14 arrived, getting great discounts here – News84Media – News84Media.com

Ads

If you are planning to buy an iPhone, you have the opportunity to buy different models with huge discounts. In fact, Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale takes place on Flipkart. The sale started on August 11 and will continue until August 15. During the sale, many brands like Apple, Vivo, Realme are getting huge smartphone discounts and offers. Here we tell you about the deals you get on iPhone. Buyers can enjoy additional discounts with card and EMI purchases from major banks. If you’re looking to buy an iPhone, check out these “hot” deals available on Flipkart.

Apple iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 is selling at a discounted price of Rs 51,299 during the sale. The handset is powered by the A14 Bionic chipset and sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. For selfies, the phone has a 12MP TrueDepth camera on the front. It is water resistant and has an IP68 rating.

Apple iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 retails at an initial price of Rs 71,249 in the sale. Flipkart is offering a trade-in discount of up to Rs 19,500 on the purchase of the phone. The device is equipped with the latest A15 Bionic chipset and has a dual 12MP rear camera setup on the back.



Also Read – World’s First Rugged Phone with Built-in Earphones, Priced at ₹13,500; Will also do underwater photography



Apple iPhone 12 Pro

The iPhone 12 Pro is available on Flipkart sale at the starting price of Rs 1,09,150. The handset flaunts a 6.1-inch Super Retina display and runs on the Apple A14 Bionic chipset. The smartphone is equipped with a triple camera on the back. It offers a LiDAR scanner for better AR experiences and also has Night Mode Portrait feature.

Also read – This cheap 5G phone came to cause a stir: 8GB of RAM, 64MP camera and more in less than 20,000



Apple iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 is currently available on Flipkart for Rs 40,249. The price of the smartphone has dropped by Rs 14,651 from the original price of Rs 54,900. 12MP photo on the front for selfies. The phone is equipped with the A13 Bionic chipset.

