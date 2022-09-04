Terra's Luna Classic Outperforms Bitcoin, Ethereum Over the Last 30 Days – BeInCrypto

Ads

Terra’s LUNA Classic is one of the best performing digital assets in the last four months.

The community has introduced various burn mechanism to reduce its circulating supply.

The community is working on returning the coin to previous heights.

Terra’s Luna Classic has enjoyed a bit of renaissance in the past week as its value saw a significant rise after the introduction of a 1.2% burn tax on all swaps.

The token traded for as high as $0.00031131 during the week before losing some of the gains. As of press time, it is trading at $0.0002604.

Regardless of this, LUNC is one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies in the prevailing bear market. Since its historical implosion in May, the asset has risen by over 25,000% during the last four months.

In the last 30 days alone, LUNC is up 160.5% and by almost 200% in the past 14 days.

For context, Bitcoin has shed over 13% of its value during the last 30 days while Ethereum has lost roughly 4%, despite the enthusiasm surrounding the merge.

The original LUNA token saw its volume reach 7 trillion after the collapse of the Terra ecosystem. The token inflation eventually led to the collapse of its value from over $80 to less than a cent.

Since then, the developers have handed the blockchain governance to the community, who are now looking to redeem the cryptocurrency.

Before the new 1.2% burn mechanism, the existing burn rate has already led to the removal of over 3 billion tokens from circulation.

Additionally, the staking mechanism on Terra has aided the price rebound for the token. The staking ratio was 2.6% of the total supply on August 27. But it has now reached 7.5%.

Supply and staking of LUNC

The 37% APY staking rewards are the major factor attracting more stakers. But these high returns bear similarities to unsustainable yields that caused the collapse of the original ecosystem.

Nevertheless, many are enthusiastic about the new burn mechanism, which will go live on September 12. It will apply to swaps on-chain and exchanges such as Binance and KuCoin.

Once the burn mechanism kicks, it could result in the burn of almost half the supply within a few months, depending on trading volume. However, there are a lot of variables that will influence how effective the burn mechanism would be.

Oluwapelumi believes Bitcoin and blockchain technology have the potential to change the world for the better. He is an avid reader and began writing about crypto in 2020.

