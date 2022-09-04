Sean Bouchard hits 1st career home run against Reds – MLB.com

Ads

John Fay

CINCINNATI — Sean Bouchard has never exactly been a can't-miss prospect. He was a ninth-round draft pick of the Rockies in 2017.

His numbers in the Minors were solid, but not good enough to earn an invite to big league camp this spring. But after Bouchard had a breakout year at Triple-A Albuquerque — slashing .300/.404/.635 with 20 homers and 56 RBIs — the Rockies called him up on Tuesday.

Bouchard hit his first career home run, a two-run shot, and walked twice in the Rockies' 3-2 loss to the Reds Friday night at Great American Ball Park.

"We wanted to look at him in the big leagues," Rockies manager Bud Black said. "Our player development staff mentioned his name over the course of the season.

"When we called him up, he was in a good spot as far as his at-bats and confidence. It's sort of carried over. That's key."

Bouchard, 26, got a brief call-up in June and went 0-for-7. But since then, he’s looked like a different player.

"Like a lot of young players, lesser service-time players, they want an opportunity," Black said. "This is really the first time our coaching staff has seen him in the big leagues. He hasn't been in Major League camp with us. We haven't gotten to know him."

Bouchard understands what this chance means.

"It's not really a chance to get acclimated," he said. "It's the big leagues. You either do it or you don't. It's been nonlinear as far as progression, as far as never being in camp and have them see me. Every time you put the jersey on and cross those lines, it's go time — no matter if it is camp or the regular season. There's always a chance to show what you can do."

"I thought I had a pretty decent year in Triple-A. But it's a new level to show everyone what I can do. There's a difference between Triple-A and the big leagues, obviously. I'm trying to take advantage of it."

After dealing with the starting staffs of the NL East contending Mets and the Braves, the Rockies could reasonably assume things would be easier in the series opener against the Reds in Cincinnati.

Their first opponent was the right-handed Luis Cessa, a converted reliever who came in with a 5.36 ERA.

Cessa proceeded to retire the first seven batters he faced. But after Elias Diaz singled, Bouchard followed with his shot to left. It traveled 366 feet and left the bat at 105.2 mph.

Right-harder Kyle Freeland was looking to make a good impression, too. He had allowed 17 runs (16 earned) over his last 21 2/3 innings coming in — a 6.65 ERA. He was making his first start in Cincinnati this season, but he beat the Reds on May 1 in Denver with seven innings of one-run ball.

He had to pitch around trouble in the first and second, but he retired seven straight before giving up Spencer Steer's first career home run to start the fifth — in his first official at-bat.

"I knew absolutely nothing about him," Freeland said. "We didn't even have video. We were going off analytics. I never saw him before. Never faced him before. What an incredible debut. He put together incredible plate appearances."

Freeland's start ended one out short of a quality start. Justin Lawrence got out of the jam in the sixth to preserve Freeland's shot at a win.

Freeland went 5 2/3 innings and allowed one run on eight hits. He walked one and struck out three.

"Kyle battled as always," Black said. "The fastball played as always. Both sides of the plate, good change, good curveball, too. This was a game where Kyle did what he needed to do as far as keeping us in the game and give us a chance to win."

source