Apple issues Release Candidate betas for iOS 15.6, iPadOS 15.6, tvOS 15.6 – AppleInsider

Apple has handed out the Release Candidate builds of iOS 15.6, iPadOS 15.6, tvOS 15.6, and watchOS 8.7 to its developer testers.

The new builds of the operating systems can be downloaded via the Apple Developer Center for those enrolled in the test program, or via an over-the-air update on devices running the beta software. Public betas typically arrive within a few days of the developer versions, via the Apple Beta Software Program website.

The fifth betas landed on July 5, and appeared after the fourth, issued on June 28, which followed the third from June 14. The first beta surfaced on May 31.

The sixth build number for iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 is 19G69, replacing 19G5063a. The sixth tvOS 15.6 build is 19M6063, updated from the fifth build, 19M5062a. Lastly, the sixth watchOS 8.7 beta build, 19U66, replaces 19U5063a.

The betas primarily consist of bug fix and performance improvement releases, instead of providing new features. Since Apple is also testing betas for iOS 16, iPadOS 16, tvOS 16, and watchOS 9, it’s not likely that any new features will arrive in sooner-to-arrive release betas.

AppleInsider, and Apple itself, strongly advise users avoid installing beta software on to “mission-critical” or primary devices, due to the small possibility of data loss or other issues. Instead, testers should install betas onto secondary or non-essential devices, and to ensure there are sufficient backups of important data before updating in the first place.

Find any changes in the new betas? Reach out to us on Twitter at @AppleInsider or @Andrew_OSU, or send Andrew an email at [email protected].

Any tips on how to install the RC build instead of TV OS 16? I only get offered tvOS 16 beta 3 on updates, I don’t want the big beta, I want the RC 15.6. On iPhone it shows under other updates, no such option in TV OS.

